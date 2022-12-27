Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Sullivan Co Prosecutor Office warns of fraudulent checks
SULLIVAN CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A post from the Sullivan County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page is alerting people of check fraud. The post warns vendors and merchants who cash checks to be aware of individuals who are cashing fraudulent checks that appear to be from a Clerks’s Office for bond reimbursements.
wibqam.com
A mother and dad inspired five sons to serve the nation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — It’s the time of year when Christmas decorations fill many homes, but in the Wilkie home there’s also a permanent display honoring members of a family rooted in patriotism. “They’ve done what they’ve wanted to do and I’m proud of that,” said...
Comments / 0