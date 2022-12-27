ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Target Picks Next School

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia coaching staff has made landing a talented linebacker a priority this offseason, but they received really bad news moments ago when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer committed to play for the University of North Carolina instead of for the Mountaineers. Gainer,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Farrell Files: WVU Adds Depth to Future of QB Room, Fills Need with TE

Okay West Virginia fans, let’s take a look at the 2023 class in the next of many Farrell Files as we also track some things in the portal. I’ll continue to say it, I like this class for many reasons. WVU always lacks a geographical thumbprint that others in the Big 12 have and Neal Brown was under fire and on the hot seat all season. But the QB get is not the strength of this class and we start there.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNT-TV

Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges is Exactly Who We Thought He Was

Morgantown, West Virginia – When Fairmont, West Virginia native Jalen Bridges left the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program following last season, he pointed fingers at virtually everyone and everything except himself for his mediocre performance with the team. He blamed the coaching. He blamed playing out of position. He...
FAIRMONT, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded

FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
MORGANTOWN, WV
beckersdental.com

West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods

A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Morgantown man one of many impacted by Southwest cancellations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Tens of thousands of people have been impacted by Southwest cancellations, including one man in our area. Vincent Kitch, a Morgantown resident, was on vacation in California. His vacation has been extended but not by choice. “Hopefully they’ll give us some money back because I know...
MORGANTOWN, WV

