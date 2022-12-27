Read full article on original website
End of an era: 88-year-old Medina retires and closes Aggieland Barber Shop
For 67 years, Jesse Medina, owner of Aggieland Barber Shop, brought his haircutting expertise to the corner of College Main Street and University Drive in College Station. Medina closed the shop Friday for the final time as he begins his retirement at 88 years old. Medina first learned how to...
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29
The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.
Countdown to the New Year is on in B-CS
Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:. The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley is hosting a Rockin’...
Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 31
Community yoga, 8 a.m., 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Bryan. Come and Take it Barrel Race & Breakaway Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo (South Arena), 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan (finals start at 10 a.m. Sunday). Rocking...
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 30
Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. “An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy” will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the unique qualities of the canaled city of Venice and showcases Whistler’s innovative use of the etching process. His prints of Italy are among the most important of his career.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
The Eagle’s 2022 Top 10 News Stories, No. 2: 2022 election news
Editor’s note: This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. News from the 2022 election is The Eagle’s No. 2 story in 2022. The No. 1 story will run in Saturday’s edition. The 2022...
Commissioners plan future discussions on a mental health court
Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court heard from multiple citizens in favor of a mental health court during Wednesday’s meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building. In a recent 3-2 vote, commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 14 min ago.
Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal
It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
Man in custody after two officers struck by gunfire
Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter. The 44-year-old Herrin was shot by BPD officers after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement, according to a...
Jaeden McMillin reaches milestone as College Station's run at Aggieland Invitational ends
The outcomes of Wednesday’s games at the Aggieland invitational didn’t go the way that College Station head coach DeAnna Doles wanted, but it was still a historic day for the Lady Cougar basketball team. Senior Jaeden McMillin reached 1,500 career points during College Station’s first game of the...
College Station boys basketball team finishes strong to beat La Porte
The College Station boys basketball team showed a little rust but plenty of grit in grinding out a 55-47 nondistrict victory over the La Porte Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Cougar Gym. College Station, which hadn’t played in two weeks, was at its best late in the fourth quarter, scoring...
Bryan boys, girls basketball teams best Australian teams in doubleheader
It was an exchange of cultures and crossovers Friday at Viking Gym. The Bryan boys and girls basketball teams faced off in a doubleheader against the Australian Sunbury Jets. The Lady Vikings won 60-28 to start the day, while the Bryan boys won 83-54 later in the afternoon. The games...
Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team
The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 2: Fisher, Saban verbally spar during offseason
Editor’s note: Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s public spat with Alabama coach Nick Saban is The Eagle’s No. 2 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program
Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
Florida Preview: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media prior to the Aggies' SEC home opener against the Florida Gators. (December 31, 2022)
