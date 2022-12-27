ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bryan College Station Eagle

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $625,000

The search is over! This immaculate, light and bright beauty sits on a large open lot in the desirable neighborhood of The Crossing at Lick Creek. From the moment you enter, you’re welcomed by natural light pouring through the many windows that span across the main living and dining space. The huge quartz kitchen island is wonderful for entertaining friends and family or for prepping all your favorite meals. The primary bedroom is privately located down a hallway off of the kitchen, and has an amazing bathroom with two sinks and a separate tub with large shower. The large primary closet with dual dressers connects to the spacious laundry room with a window and the mudroom area. There’s plenty of extra entertainment space with an additional bonus room / play room that is centrally located to the extra bedrooms - each featuring built in desks for those who work from home or for a homework study nook. An additional 4th bedroom is located near the front of the home and offers it's own private full sized bathroom as well. This space is great for guests or an in home office. This property also features a custom designed garage with an additional door leading out to the backyard space. Endless outdoor opportunities with large vaulted ceiling back porch and large open spaced yard. Don't miss this opportunity to make this beautiful home yours!
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29

The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Countdown to the New Year is on in B-CS

Looking for fun ways to celebrate the New Year? The Bryan-College Station area has several options for New Year’s Eve on Saturday and New Year’s Day the following day. Here’s a rundown of a few events:. The Children’s Museum of The Brazos Valley is hosting a Rockin’...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 31

Community yoga, 8 a.m., 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, 500 N. Main St. in Bryan. Come and Take it Barrel Race & Breakaway Roping, 9 a.m., Brazos County Expo (South Arena), 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan (finals start at 10 a.m. Sunday). Rocking...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Friday, Dec. 30

Check out a new exhibit at Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. “An American in Venice: James McNeill Whistler and His Legacy” will run from Jan. 17–April 2. The gallery, open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays, captures the unique qualities of the canaled city of Venice and showcases Whistler’s innovative use of the etching process. His prints of Italy are among the most important of his career.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bryan area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Commissioners plan future discussions on a mental health court

Members of the Brazos County Commissioners Court heard from multiple citizens in favor of a mental health court during Wednesday’s meeting at the Brazos County Administration Building. In a recent 3-2 vote, commissioners voted against creating a Brazos County Veterans Court advisory committee to evaluate, seek funding for and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County seeing higher flu numbers than normal

It’s been an active flu season across the country and Brazos County has been no different, according to an official from the Brazos County Health District. As of Dec. 17, there had been 713 flu cases reported in Brazos County in December and Health District officials expected that number to rise following the holidays. As of Dec. 7, there had been 1,826 flu cases in Brazos County this year. In 2021, there were 1,361 flu cases in the county, according to the Health District’s website.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Man in custody after two officers struck by gunfire

Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day, the Bryan Police Department announced on Twitter. The 44-year-old Herrin was shot by BPD officers after engaging in gunfire with law enforcement, according to a...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station boys basketball team finishes strong to beat La Porte

The College Station boys basketball team showed a little rust but plenty of grit in grinding out a 55-47 nondistrict victory over the La Porte Bulldogs on Friday afternoon at Cougar Gym. College Station, which hadn’t played in two weeks, was at its best late in the fourth quarter, scoring...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan boys, girls basketball teams best Australian teams in doubleheader

It was an exchange of cultures and crossovers Friday at Viking Gym. The Bryan boys and girls basketball teams faced off in a doubleheader against the Australian Sunbury Jets. The Lady Vikings won 60-28 to start the day, while the Bryan boys won 83-54 later in the afternoon. The games...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Hays Consolidated proves too tall a task for Lady Viking basketball team

The Bryan girls basketball team had a strong showing in the 21st annual Aggieland Invitational, though the last game wasn’t much fun Thursday morning at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. The Hays Consolidated Lady Hawks rode a dominating first half to a 56-31 victory over the Lady Vikings for...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 3: Jim Schlossnagle revitalizes Texas A&M baseball program

Editor’s note: The Texas A&M baseball team’s run to the College World Series in head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s first season is The Eagle’s No. 3 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Florida Preview: Joni Taylor

Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor meets the media prior to the Aggies' SEC home opener against the Florida Gators. (December 31, 2022)
COLLEGE STATION, TX

