Kings coach Mike Brown enters NBA COVID-19 protocols, will miss game vs. Nuggets

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The Sacramento Kings will be without coach Mike Brown on Tuesday night.

Brown entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday, the team announced just hours before the game was set to tip in Sacramento. Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez will take Brown’s place.

It’s unclear how long Brown will be sidelined. He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, according to ESPN's Marc Spears, but he hopes to be cleared to return soon.

Fernandez is in his first season with the Kings after spending the last several years under coach Mike Malone in Denver. Tuesday is Fernandez's 40th birthday.

Tuesday night will mark the first of a back-to-back series with the Nuggets. The Kings have won three of their last five, and are 17-14 on the season. Denver, on the other hand, has won its last four games and holds the best record in the Western Conference.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

