Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
North Texas Police Step Up Patrols for New Year's EveLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Detroit News
History of college football playoffs works against TCU in matchup versus Michigan
Scottsdale, Ariz. — The stats are so terrible, and unbelievable, that the people who should know can’t even believe them. In the history of the playoff era in college football, there have been 16 semifinal games. How many have been decided by double digits?. “Four,” Michigan defensive back...
Detroit News
Wojo: On joyful ride, Harbaugh and Wolverines ache for ultimate validation
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Michigan has won just about everything the past two years, beating rivals, winning Big Ten titles, rolling to the playoff. Jim Harbaugh has won just about everything a football coach can win in the NFL and college during a 19-year career. Harbaugh and these Wolverines have...
Detroit News
'Something's got to change': Lackadaisical effort bites Wolverines in upset loss
Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Detroit News
Wojo: Wolverines' powerful revival was born in the COVID darkness
They were down and done, and in the COVID fog of 2020, Michigan football faced a true reckoning. The Wolverines had gone 2-4 and cancelled the Ohio State game, spawning white-flag jokes and jeers. Too many players were sick to play. The assumption was, the program itself was ailing just as badly.
Detroit News
TCU’s Flying T and Hypnotoad a tale of two owners: a football alum and Disney
Cartoonist Matt Groening and former TCU football player Marshall Harris are in their late 60s, and they both created logos for the TCU football team that took off in 2022. It was all quite unintentional. Of the two, there’s a good chance one has no clue he did it.
Detroit News
View from TCU: Max Duggan belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of TCU legends
LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Davey O’Brien, Max Duggan?. When you think about TCU football history, the first three names quickly come to mind as the faces of the Horned Frogs. After leading TCU to the College Football Playoff, Duggan finds himself on a similar level with all-time greats in...
Detroit News
UM football notes: Blake Corum's future, Mullings open to RB, CB Green reflects on tunnel incident
Scottsdale, Ariz. — It remains unclear whether Michigan leading rusher Blake Corum, who will miss the national semifinal game while he recovers from knee surgery, will return to Michigan next season or head to the NFL. He recently told The Detroit News his decision will come “sooner than later”....
Detroit News
From Muleshoe to Fort Worth: How a small Texas town molded TCU assistant Garrett Riley
Located more than 385 miles west of Fort Worth, the small Texas town Muleshoe has become a key place in the current landscape of college football. How could that be possible for a town with a population of just over 5,000?. The small town, located just 22 miles from the...
Detroit News
Michigan seeks balance to help Hunter Dickinson find shots
Over the holiday break, the Wolverines got the chance to recoup and regroup before getting ready to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule Thursday against Central Michigan. The layoff also gave assistant coach Phil Martelli plenty of time to examine Michigan’s four-point loss to North Carolina in last...
Detroit News
Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story
Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
Detroit News
Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers
Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for only two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have up to a year of coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that President Joe Biden extended through April.
Detroit News
Jayru Campbell charged as lawyer criticizes police response to Christmas incident
Former Cass Tech and college football player Jayru Campbell pleaded not guilty Wednesday to multiple felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon following an altercation with police officers at an Auburn Hills hospital on Christmas Day. During the hearing in Oakland County District Court on Wednesday, the former Ferris...
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
Detroit News
Driver arrested after going more than 100 mph in Detroit, police say
A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An aviation unit filmed...
Detroit News
Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit
Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
Detroit News
Detroit school district seeks help identifying impersonator
The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday it has received information regarding an individual who is allegedly impersonating a school district safety officer. This person is described as falsely soliciting local businesses for money and donations to be used by the school district, said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of...
Detroit News
Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire
The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
Comments / 0