Fort Worth, TX

Detroit News

'Something's got to change': Lackadaisical effort bites Wolverines in upset loss

Ann Arbor — Michigan never thought it’d be in this position by the time the calendar flipped to January. The Wolverines entered the season ranked No. 22 and were projected to be among the contenders in the Big Ten. Through 12 games, they’re sitting outside the top 100 in the NET rankings, with only one top-100 win and one ugly blemish on their resume.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl

Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines' powerful revival was born in the COVID darkness

They were down and done, and in the COVID fog of 2020, Michigan football faced a true reckoning. The Wolverines had gone 2-4 and cancelled the Ohio State game, spawning white-flag jokes and jeers. Too many players were sick to play. The assumption was, the program itself was ailing just as badly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

View from TCU: Max Duggan belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of TCU legends

LaDainian Tomlinson, Andy Dalton, Davey O’Brien, Max Duggan?. When you think about TCU football history, the first three names quickly come to mind as the faces of the Horned Frogs. After leading TCU to the College Football Playoff, Duggan finds himself on a similar level with all-time greats in...
FORT WORTH, TX
Detroit News

Michigan seeks balance to help Hunter Dickinson find shots

Over the holiday break, the Wolverines got the chance to recoup and regroup before getting ready to wrap up the nonconference portion of their schedule Thursday against Central Michigan. The layoff also gave assistant coach Phil Martelli plenty of time to examine Michigan’s four-point loss to North Carolina in last...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Niyo: Michigan's Mazi Smith ready to write his own ending to this story

Scottsdale, Ariz. — Mazi Smith knows who he is and what he’s not. He knows his teammates and coaches do, too, which helps explain why he’s sitting here now, in good standing, as one of the captains of an undefeated Michigan team preparing for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022

Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Red states that banned abortion consider expanding Medicaid for mothers

Makayla Robinson is seven months pregnant, unemployed, living at a Dallas maternity home and relying on health care from Medicaid that could end next spring. In Texas, Medicaid covers new mothers for only two months after they give birth. For now, Robinson, 22, and others have up to a year of coverage because of the federal pandemic public health emergency that President Joe Biden extended through April.
TEXAS STATE
Detroit News

Driver arrested after going more than 100 mph in Detroit, police say

A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An aviation unit filmed...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man found dead in burning house in southwest Detroit

Detroit fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze at a home early Thursday on the city's southwest side where one person died. Crews were called to the single-family dwelling on the 4900 block of Florida around 4:45 a.m., said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's community relations chief and public information officer.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit school district seeks help identifying impersonator

The Detroit Public Schools Community District said Wednesday it has received information regarding an individual who is allegedly impersonating a school district safety officer. This person is described as falsely soliciting local businesses for money and donations to be used by the school district, said Chrystal Wilson, assistant superintendent of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Oakland Hills members OK $80M renovation plan in response to clubhouse fire

The Oakland Hills Country Club's $80 million-plus plan to renovate its clubhouse destroyed in a fire in February has been approved by an overwhelming majority of members who cast ballots, a source with direct knowledge of the clubhouse plan and voting results told The Detroit News on Thursday. According to...
DETROIT, MI

