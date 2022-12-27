Read full article on original website
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
This detail about Eovaldi, Bogaerts exits is a bad look for Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox got caught in no-man's land at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, and now they're paying the price. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom tried to toe the line between buying and selling last summer, trading away popular catcher Christian Vazquez for a pair of prospects but then adding two veterans in Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer. The moves didn't make the Red Sox any better -- they tanked to a last-place finish in the American League East -- and also put them over MLB's luxury tax threshold.
Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner
The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Nathan Eovaldi After Five Years With Red Sox
The Red Sox lost another member of the 2018 World Series team to free agency Tuesday night. Nathan Eovaldi reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Texas Rangers, ending his five-year stint in Boston. The right-hander did face injuries during his time with the Red Sox, but he was...
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Houston Astros will have 2 AL MVP candidates next year
The Houston Astros are known for having one of MLB’s best player development organizations. There have been Rookie of the Year finalists throughout the years in Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez, Cristian Javier, and Luis Garcia. However, the Astros have had a Top 5 player finish in the American League Most Valuable Player race in each of the years (excluding 2020) since 2015. In those years, Dallas Keuchel finished fifth in 2015, Jose Altuve finished third in 2016, Jose Altuve won the award in 2017, Alex Bregman finished fifth in 2018 and second in 2019, Correa finished fifth in 2021, and now Alvarez finished third in 2022. That’s very impressive if you ask me, especially how many times they’ve made the postseason with the same notable players through the years.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Reliever To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees appear to be sick of the Boston Red Sox poaching their bullpen over the years -- Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Franklin German and Kaleb Ort to name a few -- and are striking back. The Yankees reportedly are acquiring member of the Red Sox's 2022 bullpen,...
Braves acquire LHP Luetge from Yankees for 2 minor leaguers
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees in exchange for two minor leaguers on Wednesday night. The Yankees acquired right-hander Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. Luetge, 35, posted ERAs under 3.00 while pitching in at least 50 games in...
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Report: D-Backs agree to 1-year, $4M deal with Longoria
The Arizona Diamondbacks agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent third baseman Evan Longoria, reports the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The pact guarantees Longoria $4 million and comes with the chance to make an additional $1 million in bonuses, the Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reports. Longoria, 37, spent the...
Red Sox Reportedly Pulled Offer For Nathan Eovaldi After Spending Elsewhere
From the start of the offseason, fans clamored for the Boston Red Sox to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The organization appeared to have no intentions of doing so, at least once the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings commenced. "I think there was more than meets the eye with Eovaldi," MLB.com's...
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
2022 in memoriam: Recognizing more of those who made an impact in sports
Jan. 2 - Larry Biittner, 75, played 14 seasons in the major leagues as a corner outfielder and first baseman with Texas, Montreal, the Cubs, and Cincinnati. Jan. 4 - Ross Browner, 67, was a two-time national champion at Notre Dame, the 1977 Outland Trophy winner, and played 10 years as a defensive lineman in the NFL, including nine with Cincinnati. He was a member of the Bengals' 40th-anniversary team.
2022 in memoriam: 60 people who made sports history in their lifetimes
Jan. 1 - Dan Reeves, 77, was a running back for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-72 but was better known as an NFL head coach, spending 23 years in stints with the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons from 1981-2003. Three of his Denver teams reached the Super Bowl in the 1980s, as did his Atlanta team in 1998, but all lost. He won one Super Bowl each as a player and an offensive coordinator.
Report: Red Sox open to trading starters, including Sale
The Boston Red Sox have added several arms this offseason, and it looks like they're ready to deal away the excess. Boston is open to hearing trade offers for their starting pitchers, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. This includes left-hander Chris Sale despite the Red Sox telling...
Top 10 MLB plays of 2022: Historic HRs, crazy catches steal the show
This past season featured plenty of amazing snags, defensive gems, historic home runs, and baserunning highlights. Let's count down the 10 best plays from 2022. Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan's fearless play turned a lot of heads during his rookie campaign, including incredible catches like this. 9. Cron wallops 504-foot HR...
Report: Marlins, Rockies discussed deal involving Cabrera, Rodgers
The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins talked about a trade that included two young and promising players. Colorado was interested in trading for right-hander Edward Cabrera, while Miami wanted infielder Brendan Rodgers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Marlins have plenty of good, young, and controllable...
Yankees' Judge wins AP Male Athlete of Year after setting AL HR mark
Add one more accolade to Aaron Judge's mantle. The New York Yankees slugger was named Male Athlete of the Year for 2022 by the Associated Press on Friday. Judge earned 12 first-place votes in the process, beating out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, as well as Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, among others.
