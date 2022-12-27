Read full article on original website
Mudcat
3d ago
So the guilty skate? This is a total miscarriage of justice. I know exactly how the family feels when the system abandons you and the guilty continue on with their lives like nothing happened. SHAME ON YOU HILLAR MOORE! SHAME ON YOU.
Reply
10
Allyboo
3d ago
Someone knows his family in the court system this is sad!
Reply(1)
11
Related
wbrz.com
Son of longtime EBR councilman dies 10 years after shooting that left him paralyzed
BATON ROUGE - The son of a longtime EBR metro councilman has died, more than a decade after he was shot in an armed robbery. Thomas Loupe died Friday after being paralyzed since the February 2012 shooting, according to an obituary published in The Advocate. Loupe was the son of...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
wbrz.com
Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home
BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
wbrz.com
Hammond man wanted for attempted murder; deputies asking for public's help to find him
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a Hammond man accused in an attempted murder case from earlier this year. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Treandis Walker is wanted for attempted second-degree murder following an incident in May 2022. The sheriff's office didn't...
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
wbrz.com
Two arrested after hours-long standoff with deputies at Tangipahoa apartment complex Friday night
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Two men were taken into custody Friday night after an hours-long standoff with deputies and evading arrest earlier the same day. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the two-hour standoff started just before 7 p.m. at the Woodlands Apartments in Tickfaw when deputies learned Kelvin Provost, 24, had barricaded himself inside.
wbrz.com
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
brproud.com
Police investigating after man shot on Gore Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was shot in the 2100 block of Gore Road on Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting which took place around 9:45 p.m. Emergency responders confirmed that the shooting victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Lafayette Police investigate possible shooting victim found in car
A man was found dead in a car on W. University Ave. from shooting and police are investigating.
Max sentence handed down after manslaughter guilty plea in 2018 deadly Prairieville shooting
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Prairieville in 2018 has been given the maximum sentence, according to court officials. District Attorney Ricky Babin said on Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Cedric Emerson, 39, of Geismar,...
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
brproud.com
Geismar man sentenced in connection with deadly shooting in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – 125 days after pleading guilty to manslaughter a Geismar man found out how long he will be spending in jail. Cedric Emerson, 39, was sentenced to 40 years behind bars. The sentence was handed down in the 23rd Judicial District Court on Dec. 13. The...
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
theadvocate.com
One person dead after New Iberia shooting; suspect sought
A man died in a Monday shooting in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department.. Coroner's officials say the man was Jermaine Riles, 49, of New Iberia. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Dark Alley. Police were called just after 11 a.m. Monday and when they arrived at the scene they were told that bystanders had taken the victim to a local hospital.
Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
A Louisiana man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Authorities say suspect in Christmas Eve fire begged authorities to remove his picture from social media, then confessed
Authorities have arrested a suspect in the Christmas Eve fire at the Hammond Walmart. State Fire Marshal’s spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said media exposure of the man’s picture led 39-year-old Terrence Michael Coe, of Hammond, to call investigators and confess. “The word that media partners such as yourself did...
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the people who pulled over drivers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and robbed them. BRPD said the armed robbers stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing...
Comments / 13