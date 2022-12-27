Florida’s SEC basketball season had the chance to start with a major road victory but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out, falling to the home Auburn Tigers by a 61-58 score. The Gators had the opportunity to win the game with what could have been the final shot, but a disjointed possession resulted in a Colin Castleton turnover and ultimately an Auburn win. Coach Golden will be completely satisfied with the effort, but the Gators still have work to do in order to iron things out and reach their potential.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO