Gator Country

Norman credits the Gators consistency with him as to why he stayed solid

On Friday night, the Florida Gators picked up a transfer defensive lineman in Cam’Ron Jackson but the coaching staff also signed five linemen in the 2023 class. One of them was defensive lineman Will Norman (6-5, 290, Camden, NJ. Eastside) who stuck with the Gators despite a late push from several other big-name schools.
Gator Country

Gators Drop SEC Opener To Auburn

Florida’s SEC basketball season had the chance to start with a major road victory but ultimately they couldn’t pull it out, falling to the home Auburn Tigers by a 61-58 score. The Gators had the opportunity to win the game with what could have been the final shot, but a disjointed possession resulted in a Colin Castleton turnover and ultimately an Auburn win. Coach Golden will be completely satisfied with the effort, but the Gators still have work to do in order to iron things out and reach their potential.
Gator Country

Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami

The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
Gator Country

Harris excited to get going with the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have had several offensive linemen enter the transfer portal this offseason so far which has created a huge need for linemen in the 2023 class. Offensive line signee Knijeah Harris (6-3, 335, Bradenton, FL. IMG) is one of those guys that will help and he says this new coaching staff is what sold him on the Gators.
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Day one of Under Armour practice

The Florida Gators have eight signees playing in the Under Armour All-America game this week and they had their first practice on Friday night. David Bowie and Gator Country were live at practice as the eight signees took the field to showcase their skills against the best high school players in the country.
Gator Country

Comparing Dan Mullen’s staff to Billy Napier’s

It’s been 397 days since Billy Napier was hired as head football coach at the University of Florida. The Gators recently signed 20 high school players during early signing day, many of whom would not have inked their name with Florida without the staff Napier put together. Several players...
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Under Armour All-American media day

Eight Florida Gators’ signees are in Kissimmee, Florida for the Under Armour All-American game that will take place on Tuesday. GatorCountry is live in Kissimmee and was at the Under Armour Media Day on Thursday as the signees checked into the game. David Bowie brings you a photo gallery...
Gator Country

Update On 2023 Thomas Haugh’s High School Season

Much of Florida’s recruiting efforts are currently focused towards the 2024 class as the new staff will have time to build relationships with these players as opposed to the 2023 class, where they’d be entering the mix rather late. Another reason the Gators are putting their effort towards...
