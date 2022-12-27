ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor defensive backs Walcott, Harris enter transfer portal

Baylor starting safety Al Walcott and reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that they are entering the transfer portal. Walcott, who is entering the portal as a grad transfer, was Baylor's second-leading tackler with 82 this season while collecting a team-high 10 tackles for loss, an interception and forcing three fumbles.
WACO, TX
Connally girls, La Vega boys make MT Rice finals

Third-ranked Connally went 1-1 on the second day of the MT Rice tournament, picking up a 45-19 victory over Waxahachie Life on Thursday morning but falling 54-50 to the Camberwell girls JV squad from Australia. Despite the loss to the Dragons, the Cadets clinched a spot in the championship match,...
WACO, TX
Ridgewood to shutter Saturday for nearly a year for renovation project

Waco’s Ridgewood Country Club’s 18-hole golf course will shut down Saturday for nearly a year as the course undergoes a total renovation from architect Tripp Davis, something members say is necessary to retain the premier private club’s status in the Waco area. “It’s something we absolutely needed...
WACO, TX
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Waco, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WACO, TX
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022

Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
WACO, TX
Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee

Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco. But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way. “Greenview is my family; my residents are...
WACO, TX
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $435,000

Enjoy the country loving not far from town. Beautiful, custom-built home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on 3.7 acres in Crawford, Texas is a contemporary beauty with family home feel. The inviting family room is open living to the dining and kitchen. The well equipped kitchen features hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large center island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink plus storage, gas stove, fabulous stainless steel fridge, plus built in desk, all with direct access to the dining area. Excellent sized bedrooms throughout home. The primary bedrooms suite is oversized with a wonderful bathroom that highlights soaking tub, walk in tiled shower, and dual closets. Additional features include laundry room, vaulted ceilings, fabulous fixtures through out, 2 car garage, courtyard area, spray foam in attic & walls, and abundance of natural light throughout the home. This 2020 beauty is priced to sell below McLennan Appraisal District.
CRAWFORD, TX
Hotel trio on MLK gets TIF deadline extension

Kenny Bhakta said he has already invested $9 million building three new hotels in East Waco, but he needs more time to put the project to bed. He got it Thursday from Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board, but not before answering a question about the local hotel market.
WACO, TX
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco

Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September "of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city," according to a department press release. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging indecent exposure and indecency with...
WACO, TX
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself

DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday's murder-suicide,...
THORNTON, TX

