Getting comfy being uncomfortable: Collen, Bears must be willing to adapt as Big 12 arrives
Perhaps the upside to all of the lineup shuffling that the 23rd-ranked Baylor women have endured is that it makes the Bears hard to scout. Presented with that prospect, head coach Nicki Collen unleashed something between a chuckle and a snort. Maybe a snuckle? Or a chort?. “It may not...
Baylor defensive backs Walcott, Harris enter transfer portal
Baylor starting safety Al Walcott and reserve cornerback Mike Harris announced Thursday that they are entering the transfer portal. Walcott, who is entering the portal as a grad transfer, was Baylor's second-leading tackler with 82 this season while collecting a team-high 10 tackles for loss, an interception and forcing three fumbles.
MT Rice Tournament: Connally girls seize trophy; Midway, La Vega fall just short
In their first trip to the MT Rice Tournament, the 21st-ranked Connally girls basketball team became the inaugural Division II champion, defeating Kinkaid, 41-28, Friday at the Midway High arena. Meanwhile, a pair of other local teams — La Vega in the Division II boys’ bracket and Midway in the...
Connally girls, La Vega boys make MT Rice finals
Third-ranked Connally went 1-1 on the second day of the MT Rice tournament, picking up a 45-19 victory over Waxahachie Life on Thursday morning but falling 54-50 to the Camberwell girls JV squad from Australia. Despite the loss to the Dragons, the Cadets clinched a spot in the championship match,...
MT Rice roundup: La Vega survives Groesbeck; Midway teams gather wins
The La Vega boys’ basketball team scrapped until the very end, surviving Groesbeck in a 49-48 battle to open pool play in the small school division of the 61st annual MT Rice Tournament on Wednesday at River Valley Middle School. The Pirates (9-6) got off to a solid start,...
Ridgewood to shutter Saturday for nearly a year for renovation project
Waco’s Ridgewood Country Club’s 18-hole golf course will shut down Saturday for nearly a year as the course undergoes a total renovation from architect Tripp Davis, something members say is necessary to retain the premier private club’s status in the Waco area. “It’s something we absolutely needed...
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (5) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 28 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Waco police report 14 homicides for 2022
Waco police report 7-month lull in homicides, approach end of year with 14. Curtis Freeman, 30, was shot Jan. 16 at a convenience store at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Road, and died of his injuries Jan. 21 at a local hospital. Eddie Bohannan, 24, was served a murder warrant in Freeman’s death while held in Falls County Jail on charges he shoot at a Falls County deputy who pulled him over Jan. 17. Bohannon was indicted on the murder charge in April.
Nursing facility recognizes longtime employee
Lona Mae Tucker has worked 47 years as a certified nurse’s assistant at Greenview Manor Nursing and Rehab in Waco. But while the 79-year-old might be stepping away from her full-time duties at the nursing facility, she isn’t leaving. No way. “Greenview is my family; my residents are...
3 Bedroom Home in Crawford - $435,000
Enjoy the country loving not far from town. Beautiful, custom-built home, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on 3.7 acres in Crawford, Texas is a contemporary beauty with family home feel. The inviting family room is open living to the dining and kitchen. The well equipped kitchen features hand cut clé tile and terrazzo style Quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large center island with separate vegetable and fruit washing sink plus storage, gas stove, fabulous stainless steel fridge, plus built in desk, all with direct access to the dining area. Excellent sized bedrooms throughout home. The primary bedrooms suite is oversized with a wonderful bathroom that highlights soaking tub, walk in tiled shower, and dual closets. Additional features include laundry room, vaulted ceilings, fabulous fixtures through out, 2 car garage, courtyard area, spray foam in attic & walls, and abundance of natural light throughout the home. This 2020 beauty is priced to sell below McLennan Appraisal District.
Hotel trio on MLK gets TIF deadline extension
Kenny Bhakta said he has already invested $9 million building three new hotels in East Waco, but he needs more time to put the project to bed. He got it Thursday from Waco’s downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board, but not before answering a question about the local hotel market.
Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco
Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September "of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city," according to a department press release. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging indecent exposure and indecency with...
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
DENVER (AP) — A man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building, police said Wednesday. Shortly before Sunday's murder-suicide,...
