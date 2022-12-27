ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder

New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.
Shore News Network

Child injured during accidental gun discharge

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Daily Voice

Murder Suspect Wanted In Baltimore: Police

Police are asking for the public's help locating a Maryland woman who is suspected of homicide, authorities say.Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection to a homicide that ocrred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue, according to Baltimore police.Police are offering…
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
WGMD Radio

Cambridge, Maryland Woman Arrested for Assault Using Vehicle

A 35-year-old Cambridge, Maryland woman is accused of intentionally hitting a pedestrian with her car in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Easton. Officers located the Honda CRV after receiving registration information. The pedestrian complained of hip and back pain but did not require medical attention at the time. Meanwhile, officials took the driver–Shayeeda La Shae–to the Talbot County Central Booking for processing on charges of first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Shore News Network

D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects

Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department are investigating a murder that took place last Tuesday. The shooting that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Anacostia Avenue, Northeast, is being investigated by the Homicide Branch of the Metropolitan Police Department. Sixth District officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:41 pm in response to a report of a shooting. “Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services found no signs of life and transported the victim to the The post D.C. Police seeking to identify two murder suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
