TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George's County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. "While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured," the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the

TEMPLE HILLS, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO