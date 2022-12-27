Read full article on original website
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
How Direct IRA Transfers Work
You can transfer your retirement plan savings directly to a new individual retirement account (IRA) by contacting your financial institution and requesting a trustee-to-trustee transfer. This action moves money from one retirement plan directly to another without triggering any tax consequences. However, there are some rules you have to follow in order to do it right. To make sure you make the most out of your IRA transfer and avoid tax consequences, you should work with a qualified financial advisor.
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Real Estate Investing
There are myriad investment options available to Americans looking to save for their future — stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are some of the most common choices. One investment possibility that some people forget about, though, is also one of the most basic at its heart — investing in real estate. For as long as people have divided up land, people have figured out ways to make money off of it, and it’s actually easier than you might think for you to join that tradition. There are a few ways you can invest in real estate, including some where you trade a bit of potential profit for a much simpler and less labor-intensive investment process.
Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023
As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren't eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months. That's because limitations on new tax credits...
2023 Retirement Contribution Limits
Funneling money into a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA or a 401(k) is a must if you’re banking on enjoying a comfortable retirement. These kinds of accounts offer a much higher rate of growth compared to a regular savings account. However, there’s a catch when it comes to how much you can save each year. The IRS routinely adjusts the annual retirement contribution limits for qualified retirement accounts. Here are the latest contribution limits for 2023.
Do Medicare Premiums Go Up Because of Inflation?
With inflation in 2022 reaching a 40-year high, many taxpayers might wonder if they will have to pay more in Medicare premiums for 2023. Your Medicare premium will not increase because of inflation. But it has been going up steadily over decades to pay for the higher costs of health care. On September 27, however, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a slight decrease for 2023. Let’s break down how Medicare premiums are calculated and how much you will have to pay.
Digital Strategy Consulting for B2B Innovation
Originally Posted On: https://www.productiveedge.com/2022/11/27/digital-strategy-consulting-for-b2b-innovation/. Many businesses partner with a digital strategy consulting company in the hopes of creating a digital transformation that promotes growth, saves money, and creates a more personalized experience for their customers. In this article, you will learn more about digital strategy consulting and how partnering with...
Offsetting Without Greenwashing: How Businesses Can Become Authentically Carbon Neutral
Originally Posted On: https://www.embassyrowproject.org/post/offsetting-without-greenwashing-how-businesses-can-become-authentically-carbon-neutral. “Aclymate is unique for several reasons,” explains James Scott, founder of the Envirotech Pre-Accelerator and the Netzero Incubator & Accelerator. Scott Continues, “This veteran-owned carbon-offsetting platform was designed by Aclymate’s CEO, Mike Smith, a true maverick in the sustainability space, and is successfully democratizing the ability for individuals and small businesses to quickly and efficiently launch into sustainability best practices through Aclymates affordable and easy-to-use platform. We asked Mike to tell us about greenwashing; what it is, and how it can be avoided.”
