Washington, DC

'Hogs' vs. Commanders: Dan Snyder - Remove Your Snout from the Trough

By Mike Fisher
Commander Country
Commander Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgkEW_0jw1bDh000

It's "HOGS'' Week, and with incredible timing Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders have screwed up this one, too.

How is it possible that Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders could screw up their relationship with the "Hogs'' on the very week when that legendary group of champions is to be honored at FedEx Field?

Pretty much the same way Snyder and the Commanders have screwed up so many of their attempts at combining marketing with sentimentality, from the Sean Taylor "statue'' that looks cheap to the new team logo with the wrong franchise-origin start-up-date on it.

This time around, the conflict involves "O-Line Entertainment LLC,'' formed by original members of the "Hogs" brand built in the 1980s featuring John Riggins, Joe Jacoby, Doc Walker, Fred Dean and Mark May. The group - made up mostly of members of the Washington offensive line that helped the organization win its three Super Bowls from 1982-92 - has filed a lawsuit against the Commanders organization .

Why?

The "Hogs" claim that Snyder is profit off of the "Hogs" name without giving compensation to those who originally built the brand. The evidence of ownership? Early next year, the "Hogs" are expected to receive a federal trademark.

Why is this so hard?

"The original HOGS have tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months now but to no avail with the Commanders before the January 1 event," the lawsuit states, noting this weekend's planned celebration as part of the Browns-at-Washington game. "Without substantial control and compensation, the original HOGS do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management and require that their legacy and brand is protected."

We noted "marketing'' and "sentimentality.'' ... and we steer you to this sentence again: "The original HOGS do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management.''

This resonates as yet another crushing review of Snyder ... and again, it comes on the eve of a "party being thrown'' ... with the "guests of honor'' not "wanting to be associated'' with the host!

The Commanders response to the lawsuit cleverly includes a mention of Joe Gibbs ... but in a sense uses him as a shield.

"We have been working with the Hogs on this event for six months,'' the statement says, "and look forward to welcoming them and Coach Gibbs back."

But this needn't be about "statements'' and "lawsuits.'' Nor should it have ever gone public.

Dan Snyder is the owner of the franchise (though maybe not for long). But he is charged with another responsibility, and that is to serve as a "trustee'' and a "curator,'' if you will, of a "public trust.''

He should not be allowed to "own memories'' but he can "buy peace.''

Make this go away, Mr. Snyder. Make it go away before Sunday. Use your money and your power and your position as "trustee'' to let something of value around here belong to somebody besides yourself.

In short, Mr. Snyder: Remove your snout from the trough.

Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
ABOUT

