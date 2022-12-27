Funneling money into a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA or a 401(k) is a must if you’re banking on enjoying a comfortable retirement. These kinds of accounts offer a much higher rate of growth compared to a regular savings account. However, there’s a catch when it comes to how much you can save each year. The IRS routinely adjusts the annual retirement contribution limits for qualified retirement accounts. Here are the latest contribution limits for 2023.

1 DAY AGO