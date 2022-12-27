Read full article on original website
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions in just one day
There is only one day left before millions of Social Security beneficiaries receive a direct payment worth an average of $1,681.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance December Payment: When to Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration is disbursing the second of four Social Security Disability Insurance payments for December this week. When you get your money depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. If you're expecting a payment, it's helpful to know exactly when it should arrive.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNET
Retirement: New Rules Are Coming For 401(k) and IRA Accounts. Here's What to Know
Retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations, now that the Senate and House approved a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes new regulations for retirement plans. Following in the path of the original SECURE (Setting Every Community Up...
Social Security update: Maximum monthly payment of $4,194 to arrive in just seven days
Select Social Security beneficiary recipients will receive their monthly retirement payments worth up to $4,194 in a week from Wednesday.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
CNET
Rules for 401(k) and IRA Accounts Set to Change: What You Need to Know
The new rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs took a step closer to reality on Thursday, Dec. 22, as the US Senate passed an amended version of Congress' $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that includes many new retirement regulations. The House will vote on the...
CNBC
The 10 states where $1 million in retirement savings will run out the fastest—Hawaii is No. 1
As it turns out, $1 million may not be enough to sustain you through retirement in certain states. Retirement can last 25 years or more after you stop working, according to Fidelity Investments. But in a few states, $1 million in savings likely won't last that long, according to recent data from personal finance site GOBankingRates.
Social Security update: Direct monthly payments to increase by $140 on average in January
Retirees enrolled in Social Security are set to get a record pay bump of over $140 a month on average due to a cost-of-living adjustment for the new year.
CNET
401(k) and IRA Accounts: New Rules Are Coming for Your Retirement Plans. Here's What to Know
New regulations are coming to your retirement plans. Thanks to a $1.7 trillion federal spending bill that the Senate and House approved just before Christmas, your retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs will soon be under a new set of regulations. Following the original SECURE (Setting Every...
CNBC
Here are some key things to consider before tapping your retirement savings to pay off credit card debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
KTEN.com
The Federal Tax Lien: A Staple of IRS Enforcement Action
Originally Posted On: https://scltaxlaw.com/the-federal-tax-lien-a-staple-of-irs-enforcement-action/. Every year the Internal Revenue Service files hundreds of thousands of tax liens against individuals and businesses that have not paid their taxes. Federal tax liens jeopardize your assets, affect your credit, and can lead to more serious IRS action like wage garnishments and bank levies.
IRS: Save for retirement now, get a tax credit later
WASHINGTON —The Internal Revenue Service reminds low- and moderate-income workers that they can save for retirement now and possibly earn a special tax credit in 2022 and years ahead. The Retirement Savings Contributions Credit, also known as the Saver’s Credit, helps offset part of the first $2,000 workers voluntarily...
KTEN.com
2023 Retirement Contribution Limits
Funneling money into a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA or a 401(k) is a must if you’re banking on enjoying a comfortable retirement. These kinds of accounts offer a much higher rate of growth compared to a regular savings account. However, there’s a catch when it comes to how much you can save each year. The IRS routinely adjusts the annual retirement contribution limits for qualified retirement accounts. Here are the latest contribution limits for 2023.
Big changes to retirement savings in new federal spending bill
The $1.7 trillion spending bill President Biden is expected to sign into law this week includes several key provisions that are meant to make it easier for workers to save for retirement. This comes as more Americans are working later in life, often unable to get by on Social Security...
CNET
New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA
Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
KTEN.com
New Secure 2.0 Act promises to boost retirement saving, at cost of confusion
A major new retirement law has been enacted, the second big one in little more than three years. Like movie sequels, this one has all the makings of a blockbuster. The Secure 2.0 Act will allow Americans to save more money in tax-sheltered workplace retirement accounts, make the saving process easier through automatic enrollment, provide new incentives, delay the time when withdrawals must begin and set in motion other important changes.
