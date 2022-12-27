ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WBKR

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
wevv.com

Scams target Kentucky Motorists

A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
GLASGOW, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

