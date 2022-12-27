Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Governor Andy Beshear will hold the last Team Kentucky update of 2022 on Thursday
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
WLKY.com
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov....
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
Wave 3
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release. Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event. The event will be located at the...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
WBKO
T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Louisville-based organization helps prisoners transition into society after being released
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — For the last 10 years, a Louisville-based organization has been helping incarcerated Kentuckians transition back into society once released from prison. Louisville native David Thomas is a product of the program. Thomas was able to close on a brand new house nearly two years ago, where...
WCPO
Beshear's executive order making medical marijuana legal in Kentucky goes into effect Sunday
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear's executive order on medical marijuana goes into effect Sunday, but it has several limitations, so advocates are working with lawmakers, hoping to get a bill passed on the issue during the 2023 legislative session. The executive order allows some Kentuckians to possess marijuana, but there are...
wdrb.com
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
