What Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left in His Suicide Note
Stephen "tWitch" Boss did leave a suicide note before taking his own life earlier this week, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that tWitch left a note at the scene alluding to past challenges, but it was too ambiguous for them to understand his references. Investigators now know that...
Tragic DJ tWitch was ‘going through a tough time’ after Ellen DeGeneres’ show ended, DJ Boof believes
TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dead at 27
YouTube powerhouse Keenan Cahill, famous for his lip-synch videos with celebrities, has died. Keenan's manager, David Graham, tells TMZ ... Keenan had open heart surgery on Dec. 15 but there were complications from the procedure and he was put on life support. We're told Keenan died Thursday afternoon in a Chicago hospital after being taken off life support.
'General Hospital' Star Sonya Eddy's Twitter Posting Cryptic Horoscope Tweets Post Death
Sonya Eddy's dead, but her Twitter account is still very much alive ... her page is posting cryptic tweets every day, and the company behind it says its hands are tied. The late "General Hospital" actress has an app linked to her Twitter account that automatically posts her horoscope every day ... and it's still churning out tweets despite her recent death, with confused fans replying to her tweets in droves.
T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes is officially pulling the plug on his marriage ... filing for divorce from his estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, weeks after his relationship with his 'GMA3' cohost Amy Robach went public. The "Good Morning America" anchor filed docs Wednesday in NYC after 12 years of marriage and about a...
Michelle Obama, I 'Couldn't Stand' Barack for First Decade of Marriage
Michelle and Barack Obama have talked for years about a rocky period in their lives -- when she was shouldering way more than him when it came to raising their kids -- but she's never been this blunt, saying for a third of their marriage, she "couldn't stand" the ex-Prez.
