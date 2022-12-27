Even Don Lemon can be starstruck. The anchor has expressed gratitude for the opportunity to interview a music legend for a recent edition of CNN This Morning. In a Dec. 26 tweet, Lemon promoted his exclusive chat, writing, "Whitney Houston is one of my favorite singers. I was honored to sit down with the man who discovered her-legendary music producer @CliveDavis, to talk about working with Whitney & his new movie I Wanna Dance With Somebody." This week, Davis sat with the CNN host to talk about the biopic he helped to produce and described the first time he met Houston. "The first time I met Whitney was really at her audition for me. She had been doing background singing in her mother's [Emily 'Cissy' Houston] act. Cissy was playing Sweetwaters, a club, and Whitney sang two songs that night. One was 'Home' from The Wiz and the other was 'The Greatest Love Of All.'" He continued, "Now, she didn't know — I don't know how many people know — I had commissioned the song, 'The Greatest Love Of All,' eight years earlier for [the Muhammad Ali film, The Greatest]. And I got Michael Masser and Linda Creed, they wrote 'The Greatest Love Of All.' I had recorded it with George Benson. We had a top 10 R&B hit, and then this beautiful, 19-year-old girl gets to the microphone, and as soon as she started singing that song, I was stunned."

