NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
Lightning beat the Rangers in a shootout
TAMPA — Alex Killorn beat Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the sixth round of the shootout, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made it stand up by stopping Adam Fox for the Lightning’s 2-1 shootout win over New York on Thursday night at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy, starting games on back-to-back days...
Stamkos nears 500 career goals as Lightning welcome Canadiens
TAMPA, Fla. — After having their last scheduled game postponed due to weather against the Buffalo Sabres, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be back out on the ice Wednesday night. The Bolts will host the Montreal Canadiens, and all eyes will be on team captain Steven Stamkos as he...
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Goalie Matchup
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings return from their Christmas break to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7:30 PM puck drop. The Red Wings come into this one with 35 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings. The Penguins currently...
NHL
Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
NHL
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
Is it Ty Smith Time? Penguins Promote Smith, Caggiula from WBS
Is it time for Ty Smith? The Pittsburgh Penguins made more than a couple of housekeeping moves on Wednesday. The team placed Josh Archibald on IR retroactively to Dec. 18 and Ryan Poehling on IR retroactively to Dec. 20. However, the bigger news lies in the Penguins’ recalls from the WBS Penguins.
Hurricanes End 2022 Hosting the Panthers
The Carolina Hurricanes end the calendar year with a visit from an old friend. Eric Staal and the Florida Panthers visit PNC Arena this evening. The 2022 schedule will end on a high note whether the Canes win tonight or not. The team has gone streaking and has been the...
NHL
Raanta, Hurricanes shut out Panthers for franchise-best 10th win in row
Goalie makes 19 saves, Carolina extends point streak to 16. Antti Raanta recorded his 17th NHL shutout as the Hurricanes extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 4-0 victory against the Panthers. 04:55 •. The Carolina Hurricanes won a franchise-record 10th straight game when Antti Raanta made 19...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
Sheldon Keefe, Maple Leafs organization fined for actions before and during Tuesday’s game in St. Louis
The National Hockey League has fined both the Toronto Maple Leafs organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe for their actions before and during Tuesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe was fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct” he directed at the officials during the game at Enterprise Center, which...
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
NHL
Situation Room Initiated Challenge: DAL @ MIN - 19:13 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned. No goal Minnesota. Explanation: Video review determined that Minnesota's Frederick Gaudreau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Samuel Walker's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship - Day 3
MONTREAL - Slovakia stunned the Americans 6-3 and Canada dominated Germany 11-2 on Day 3 of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. Filip Mesar scored his first goal of the tournament as the Slovaks caused an upset with a convincing win over the Americans. The forward's shot from the point was deflected by a player on the opposing team on its way to net. He registered 20:49 of ice time and a plus-1 differential.
NHL
Predators Start Back-to-Back Trip with Decisive 6-1 Win Over Ducks
Nashville Set to Face Vegas at T-Mobile Arena Saturday at 2 p.m. CT. The Nashville Predators kicked off a back-to-back road set with a decisive 6-1 defeat of the Anaheim Ducks Friday afternoon at Honda Center. Colton Sissons scored his fourth goal of the season in the first period, going...
Hurricanes bring 9-game win streak into matchup against the Panthers
Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (23-6-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -185, Panthers +155; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Florida Panthers. Carolina is...
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NJD @ PIT - 3:21 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is upheld - No Goal New Jersey. Explanation: Video review confirmed New Jersey' Erik Haula had a significant presence in the crease and made incidental contact with goaltender Tristan Jarry. This impaired his ability to play his position prior to Dougie Hamilton's shot entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, "Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper's ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal."
