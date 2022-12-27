Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Help Fresno Deputies Catch Woman Suspected in Swindle of 103-Year-Old Man?
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies want to quickly catch a woman who allegedly cashed a $12,000 check belonging to a 103-year-old man. The woman’s identity isn’t known, but a video camera at the Liquor King Store near Herndon and Blackstone avenues got a good shot of her. According...
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
Arrest after 78-year-old beaten outside Clovis store, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old has been arrested after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man and stole his cell phone Friday morning in front of a store near Herndon and Clovis avenues, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say 911 calls started coming into their communications center just after 8:00 a.m. regarding an […]
2 teens, 2 men arrested after traffic stop, multiple guns found
HANFORD, Calif. — Two teens and two adult men have all been arrested after a traffic stop leads to a chase in which a K-9 was brought in to help find one of them in Hanford, police say. Hanford PD carried out a traffic stop on Thursday due to...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Muttu Arizmendez
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Muttu Arizmendez. David Muttu Arizmendez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 41-year-old Arizmendez is 5' 8" tall, 280 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where David Muttu Arizmendez is...
Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
Suspect's mother, step-father arrested for deadly shooting at Visalia bar
More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.
One killed in shooting in east central Fresno, police say
A man has died after he was found with gunshot wounds in a roadway on Friday night.
Multiple firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammo, drugs seized during search warrant
Several large firearms, ammo, and drugs were seized during a search warrant in Tulare County. Earlier this month, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) executed the search warrant to a home near Tuner Dr. and Commercial Ave. While there, agents were able to find 2 rifles,...
Person surrenders days after being charged with murder
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
Home invader and victim shootout, both dead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
Man wanted for deadly bar shooting bolts to Mexico, 2 others arrested
VISALIA, Calif. — A man who is wanted in connection to a deadly bar shooting in Visalia has taken off to Mexico, according to police. 22-year-old Angel Cazares is wanted for shooting and killing a security guard at the Green Olive Bar in Visalia. They say he also wounded...
Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter
An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
Police Arrest Gang Member on Probation with Stolen Mail and a Loaded Gun During Vehicle Search in Fresno
December 27, 2022 - Sunday night, December 25, 2022, Northwest patrol officers were in the area of Locust Avenue and College Avenue when they contacted a male subject on probation. The male was found to have a stolen ID card on him and found to be an active gang member.
Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender
VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County
On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
Deputies identify woman killed in Fresno County canal crash
Fresno County Sheriff Deputies have identified 38-year-old Yolanda Arias of Firebaugh as the driver in Tuesday's fatal canal crash.
