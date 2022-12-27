ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Muttu Arizmendez

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Muttu Arizmendez. David Muttu Arizmendez is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 41-year-old Arizmendez is 5' 8" tall, 280 lbs., and has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know where David Muttu Arizmendez is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Person surrenders days after being charged with murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Home invader and victim shootout, both dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — A home invader and a victim are both dead after a shootout on Saturday in Bakersfield. Authorities say a home was broken into by an estranged boyfriend on Snowden Avenue, near Old River Road and Harris Road. The man was armed with a gun and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

Armed patient at St. Agnes causes false reports of active shooter

An elderly man suffering from a medical issue caused a stir on Friday when medical staff saw he was armed with a small handgun. The unconscious man was brought to the emergency room at St. Agnes Medical Center in Fresno for treatment. When he woke up he told the nurse...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot and killed in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead following a shooting in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received two different calls about a shooting victim near Turner and Jackson Avenues shortly after 6 p.m. When officers arrived, a Hispanic man in his 30s, who was not identified was...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Third strike leads to life sentence for Tulare offender

VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 198 in Kings County

On the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car accident on Highway 198 near Lemoore in Kings County. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:15 p.m. on westbound State Route 198 just west of SR-41, officials said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
KINGS COUNTY, CA

