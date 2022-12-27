VISALIA – Following two prior offenses, Bennie Valdez struck out on his chances by committing an attempted burglary and assault with a firearm. On Dec. 20, Valdez, 27, was sentenced by the Tulare County Superior Court for a 2018 crime that earned him his third “strike” under the California Three Strike Law. This law can yield a defendant 25 years to life in prison following two prior offenses considered violent or serious felonies. Valdez was found guilty by a jury on June 28, 2022 for attempted first-degree burglary, assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm and delaying a peace officer.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO