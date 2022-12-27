ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NC

Camden sheriff makes arrests for FTA, assault, DWI

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Camden Sheriff

Raven Meichelle Davis, 30, of the 300 block of Waltz Farm Drive, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court. A $500 secured bond was set.

Claire Louise Ward, 43, of the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. She was confined for 48 hours at Albemarle District Jail.

Dana Alligood, 48, of the 100 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with vandalism of personal property. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.

Bruce A. Drahos, 70, of the 100 block of Windy Heights Drive, Camden, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to comply with license restrictions. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.

Darin Giles, 36, of the 200 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.

Alvin C. York, 55, of the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.

Pasquotank Sheriff

Cameron Thomas Chitty, 21, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 62, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 19 for failure to return rental property.

Autumn Brooke Pritchard, 28, of the 500 block of Old Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Nov. 23 for failure to return rental property.

Nikkia Renaldo Lister, 38, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with being a fugitive from the state of Virginia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.

Antonio Raymond Sison, 27, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.

Michael Lee McGarrigle, 52, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $300 cash bond was set.

Courtney Renee Smith, 32, of the 200 block of Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 1 for failure to return rental property.

Raymond Lee Belton, 60, of the 700 block of Caravelle Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 26 and served a fugitive warrant from state of Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.

Steven Bryan Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.

