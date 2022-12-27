Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6
The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
ocala-news.com
Date Night at Discovery Center returns in January to explore water-themed exhibit
The popular Date Night series at Discovery Center will return on Friday, January 27, 2023, to take participating couples on an H20 adventure through rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as into the atmosphere. The unique and fun experience for adults will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light appetizers and...
WCJB
Florida Cutting Horse Association Show held at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six day long Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway in the horse capital. The event, which is free to the public, is being held at the Florida Horse Park daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Tuesday. In the competition, the horse and...
villages-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was concentrating intently on finding breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
ocala-news.com
Two Marion County residents share their thoughts on Christmas traditions
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident who no longer wants to go “all out” for Christmas, two residents from Marion County wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “We don’t need presents and trees to celebrate Christmas. That has been something that...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Davidson uses photos to further local conservation
For photography and conservation, Kim Davidson has two tips: take a lot of photos and find something you’re passionate about. Davidson combines both in her role with Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT). Davidson serves on the board of directors for Alachua Conservation Trust. She stepped into the role in 2015...
ocala-news.com
Reilly Noir Jazz series returns to NOMA Black Box in January with married duo
The Reilly Noir Jazz series is set to return to the Reilly Arts Center in two weeks with a concert featuring a talented husband and wife duo. On Friday, January 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., Per and Tamara Danielsson will take the stage. Per Danielsson is the piano instructor at the University of Central Florida, and his wife, Tamara, performs at Disney.
leesburg-news.com
The Villages and other housing growth Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022
The explosion of housing thanks largely to The Villages was Leesburg’s No. 1 story in 2022. In January the Leesburg City Commission gave the green light to the Whispering Hills real estate development. Construction Journal detailed the Whispering Hills plan which calls for 2,942 residential units to be constructed. Plans call for 2,302 units which will be single-family homes and townhomes with an additional 640 multi-family units. The plan also calls for 451,000 square feet of commercial space which would include medical and business offices as well as a hotel. The first phase will consist of 700 single family homes and a golf course.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s holiday schedule to impact residential garbage pickup next week
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. According to the city, the residential and commercial sanitation schedule for the week of Monday, January 2 through Friday, January 6 will be as follows:. Residential sanitation and Waste Pro...
ocala-news.com
Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County
An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
ocala-news.com
Emily M. Heffter
Emily M. Heffter of Ocala went to her Maker on December 20, 2022 at the age of 96. She was a recent patient at Hawthorne Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Ocala. She was born in Germany on November 30, 1926. Emily was predeceased in death by her husband Martin of 63 years. Emily emigrated from Germany to the United States with her husband in 1955. Emily worked at the Aetna insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut until she retired in 1981. In 1991 she and Martin moved to Ocala.
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 1)
Residents of rural northwest Marion County and the conservation group Save Our Rural Areas (SORA) tenaciously fought against proposed projects within the Farmland Preservation Area (FPA) and outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) this year, ultimately filing lawsuits to stop two massive developments from proceeding after the Board of County Commissioners approved them.
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Main Street to host family-friendly event on New Year’s Eve
Ocala Main Street will host a family-friendly event in Downtown Ocala this Saturday to ring in the new year. The event, First Night Ocala, will take place on Saturday, December 31, from 5 p.m. until midnight, and it will feature plenty of entertainment at multiple locations throughout Downtown Ocala. According...
Bay News 9
Kids make a quiet difference for Citrus Co. shelter animals
INVERNESS, Fla. — Pets at the Citrus County Animal Shelter in Inverness are getting some special visitors this holiday season: kids coming to read to them. Can I Read to You? is an after-school reading program run by Jennifer Waterman, who is a third-grade teacher at Hernando Elementary School. Every other Thursday kids show up with their parents or guardians to conduct an hour-long story time for dogs and cats staying at the shelter.
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
Villages Daily Sun
Villager has been acting on stage for nearly 50 years
Hank Hartstein has spent the majority of his life making the most of local theater opportunities, and he continues to perform in The Villages. He started acting in high school and then pursued a minor in theater during college. “Everybody has interests that they participate in, that gives them satisfaction,”...
ocala-news.com
Betty Jean Gregg
Betty Jean Gregg, 83, Belleview, Florida went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2022 at Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born on November 28, 1939 in Winter Park, Florida to her parents Lawrence J. Marchand and Mildred K. (Jones) Marchand.
