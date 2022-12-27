Read full article on original website
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
East Texas zoos accepting Christmas lights, trees to benefit animals
TYLER — If you have any unwanted string lights from the holidays, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler is the spot where you donate them and help save lions in Africa. In a Facebook post, the Caldwell Zoo said the copper wire will be recycled and the proceeds will go to the conservation organization, Lion Guardians.
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum
It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
New homeowner shares concerns over milk-like water in Mabank, Texas; water company responds
MABANK, Texas — Getting a simple glass of water has been tough for Kimberly Hocknell the past week in Mabank, Texas. She recently graduated and purchased new home. But after only nine days, she's experienced one major issue:. "I finally got into the house and found out that my...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are upset over changes to trash pick-up services in their town. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade spoke about these changes. “Each and every customer will have a dedicated cart that is the same size, the same look, the same standard, and...
KLTV
11-week-old puppy treated for rabies in Tyler
Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains why insects are expected to return. Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KLTV
East Texas water systems rescind boil water notices
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Several East Texas water systems have rescinded boil notices that were issued following last week’s hard freeze. Prairie Grove Utilities Public Water System boil notice has been rescinded as of Dec. 28. For questions, contact Chris Key at 936-632-7795 or 800-282-5634. Cherokee County. Gallatin Water...
Here’s how you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has a lot of New Year’s Eve events you can attend with the whole family, including Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler. “We found out we do a lot better with the family activities, so you know there’s not a lot of options as far as kids go on […]
longviewtexas.gov
City Offices Closed for New Years
City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, for New Year’s Day. All city offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Trash and recycling collection will shift one day the week of Jan. 2. The Compost Facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, but reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Bulky item collection will continue on regular schedule, but yard waste collection will be suspended through Friday, Jan. 6.
Longview Transit offers Safe-Ride-Home on New Year’s Eve
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Transit and local Budweiser distributor is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” this New Year’s Eve. For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. The service is offered to the general […]
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Cheers
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Karen Kilgore with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help a sweet puppy find a forever home. Cheers is a 10-week-old lab mix. His mother was a stray lab mix that gave birth to six puppies in mid-October.
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
Confession: I Don’t Want to Take Down My Tree Quite Yet–Here’s Why
Confession: I don't want to take my Christmas tree down just yet. Can anyone else in Longview or Tyler, Texas relate?. Look, I admire anyone who is so mentally strong and organized that they know the exact date to take down all their holiday decoration fodder and move on to the serious business of the coming new year. Frankly, I'm weak. At least in this way.
NOTICE: City Of Sulphur Springs Surface Water Treatment Technique Violation
The City of Sulphur Springs Utilities Director James Jordan reports due to the weather event over the past week, a surface water treatment technique violation occurred Dec. 24, 2022, at the Water Treatment Plant. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) sets minimum water quality standards for public drinking water....
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured after car strikes telephone pole on wet roadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is injured after officials said they lost control of their car Thursday morning due to wet road conditions and struck a telephone pole. Officials with DPS said the crash happened on 7 Hill Road in Tyler near American Legion Road and a section of 7 Hill Road is blocked […]
Downtown Crash Results In Minor Damage
A downtown crash resulted in a minor damage to landscaping but no serious injuries Wednesday evening, according to Sulphur Springs Police Chief Jason Ricketson. A black car southbound on Gilmer Street and a white Jeep westbound from Jefferson Street to Connally Street collided in the middle of the intersection. The impact caused the black vehicle to continue onto the sidewalk to the door of Corner Grub House before it stopped.
But WHY Were There Chickens Running Wild on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?
So, why did the chicken cross the road? Ah, perhaps now we will finally find out the answer right here in Tyler, Texas. You see, this is one of the things that I love about having grown up in East Texas. You get to really know people, places, and things in our area--including the whimsical and quirky. (Frankly, whimsical and quirky things are my favorites.)
KLTV
Body found in Upshur County burned home
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a house fire and a body found in the burned debris of the destroyed home Tuesday. The sheriff’s office reports at approximately 7 a.m., deputies and Diana Volunteer Fire Fighters responded to a report of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road near Diana. A neighbor had observed the house on fire and called 911.
Experts say it is a good time to purchase a house due to buyer’s market
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – 2023 might be the time to buy a house if you’re in the market. Realtors say it is the time to buy the property because it is a buyer’s market. “Today is a good time to buy,” said Hila Gama, a realtor. Johnathan Wolf, a Tyler realtor, said inflation was a […]
countylinemagazine.com
Shop World’s Largest Flea Market
First Monday Trade Days in Canton takes place the weekend prior to the first Monday of each month. This time of the year those dates are December 29 through January 1 and February 2 through 5. The market hosts more than 5,000 vendors selling a wide variety of items including...
