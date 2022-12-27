Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Reveals She “Was Crushing” On Offset During “Lick” Video Shoot
Just before Cardi B exploded onto the rap scene with her summer hit “Bodak Yellow,” the Bronx-born rapper released her popular mixtape Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 in early 2017. One notable song from the project featured Offset, who would later become Cardi B’s husband. The pair...
A.V. Club
The best films coming to Prime Video in January 2023
Amazon Prime has recently asked journalists to follow their lead on calling their streaming service “Prime Video” and, who are we to argue? Things seem to be on the rise for the streamer, so why not pivot to a sleek new name that also helps distance the platform from the Amazon behemoth and all the baggage that entails. Prime Video also appears to be looking to capitalize on lots of subscribers staying home and binge watching this winter. What could be better than all the Indiana Jones films, lots of indie gems as well as a few Oscar winners? Bundle up and enjoy.
A.V. Club
Is Yakuza gaming's greatest Christmas-time franchise?
Every Friday, A.V. Club staffers kick off our weekly open thread for the discussion of gaming plans and recent gaming glories, but of course, the real action is down in the comments, where we invite you to answer our eternal question: What Are You Playing This Weekend?. Alright, new thesis...
A.V. Club
12 movies to check out on Hulu in January 2023
Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy trilogy, the Hulu Original dark comedy The Drop, and the Neil LaBute comedy-horror film House Of Darkness are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in January. You’ll also find anniversary presentations of The King Of Comedy, The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen, S.W.A.T. and The Triplets Of Belleville. Here are 12 titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this New Year's weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, December 30, to Sunday, January 1. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Slow Horses ends (for now) Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.:...
A.V. Club
Non-sprinters, assemble: All the TV marathons airing on New Year's, and where to watch them
As 2022 slowly moves into the rearview mirror, the phrase “It’s a sprint, not a marathon” feels especially apt. Looking back across the calendar, it’s hard to believe how far entertainment has come—was it really only January when we were descending upon Twitter each Euphoria Sunday to discuss Cassie’s fall from grace? This year has been one hell of a long-distance race, so what better way to ring in 2023 than with a marathon of the more passive variety?
A.V. Club
Jason Blum hopes James Wan can help him make a sequel to The Invisible Man
Jason Blum, head of hit-making horror studio Blumhouse, is in talks to merge his company with Atomic Monster, the production company run by hit-making horror director James Wan. It’s not quite DC and Marvel teaming up, but it is sort of like Superman and Batman becoming official partners after teaming up a bunch of times in the past—Blum has been a producer on Wan’s Insidious movies, and the two clearly have a good relationship. They’re also working together again on the upcoming M3GAN, which Wan worked on with Akela Cooper, who wrote his 2021 cult hit Malignant.
A.V. Club
Glass Onion is not not about Elon Musk, says Rian Johnson
If Edward Norton’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s character Miles—a tech-bro billionaire who loves fancy toys, expensive homes, and his own too-big-to-fail ideas—looks familiar, well... According to director Rian Johnson, the man-child at the center of Glass Onion’s murder mystery isn’t based on Twitter’s tech-bro-in-chief,...
A.V. Club
Of course, Justin Bartha is all in for National Treasure 3
Alright National Treasure heads, here’s another zealous co-sign for a third film, this time from Justin Bartha. As he’s making his return to the franchise, there seems to be no better time to get National Treasure 3 going. “Listen, there is still hope for another movie,” Bartha tells...
