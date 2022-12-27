Amazon Prime has recently asked journalists to follow their lead on calling their streaming service “Prime Video” and, who are we to argue? Things seem to be on the rise for the streamer, so why not pivot to a sleek new name that also helps distance the platform from the Amazon behemoth and all the baggage that entails. Prime Video also appears to be looking to capitalize on lots of subscribers staying home and binge watching this winter. What could be better than all the Indiana Jones films, lots of indie gems as well as a few Oscar winners? Bundle up and enjoy.

