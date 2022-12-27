Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Historic Landmark Recovered from Murderkill River Awaits Repairs
BOWERS BEACH, De — A Historic Landmark was Raised from the Bottom of the Murderkill River today. This comes following last week’s arctic blast. A 129-year-old fishing vessel, the Maggie S. Meyers took on some water and bottomed out on the banks of the river. Maggie is the...
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
delawarepublic.org
Plenty of options for the whole family on New Year's Eve in Delaware
New Year’s Eve will provide many family friendly activities as Delaware rings in 2023. While restaurants and bars have their activities for adults, there will be some family-friendly options to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. There will also be a fireworks show at Delaware Park, with families welcome...
fox29.com
Crash closes all eastbound lanes on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp., N.J.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An accident on the Atlantic City Expressway closed all eastbound lanes Thursday evening in Camden County. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near mile marker 38, in Winslow Township. Injuries have been reported, and possibly involving a child. Traffic was being rerouted to the westbound lane,...
3 injured, including juvenile, after crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
Three people were injured after a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Thursday that had the eastbound lanes shut down during the evening rush.
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware State Police advise people to drive sober on New Year's Eve and Day, 30% of fatal accidents involved alcohol in 2021
As of Wednesday, Delaware’s traffic fatalities stand at 167. This is up from 137 last year, and Delaware State Police are urging people to drive sober on New Year's Eve to prevent an end-of-year spike in deaths on the road. DSP spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto says 30% of...
fox29.com
Officials investigate arson after Christmas Eve fire at historic Old City building
OLD CITY - A historic building in Old City is the scene of arson, according to U.S. Park Rangers of Independence National Historic Park. U.S. Park Rangers say the fire happened around 8 p.m. Christmas Eve. An officer saw flames engulfing the basement of historic Carpenters Hall. MORE HEADLINES:. Multiple...
Gruesome: 10 People Were Murdered in This One South Jersey House
This is one of those things that as a life-long resident of South Jersey, I knew absolutely nothing about. But the more I read about it, I became more and more intrigued about what happened inside this rather innocent-looking house. Truth be told, I have driven past this house numerous...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas prices roar past $3 a gallon
The days of $3 a gallon gas were short-lived at many Delaware stations. According to AAA, the price at the pump jumped nearly 11 cents a gallon on Wednesday to $3.05 a gallon. The run-up came despite no major change in crude oil prices. ,. Delaware’s gas price was still...
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing
As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Delaware. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
fox29.com
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
15th bus carrying people seeking asylum arrives in Philadelphia from Texas
More than 600 people seeking asylum have now been sent to Philadelphia from Texas after a fifteenth bus arrived Thursday morning at 30th Street Station. Approximately 60 people were on the latest bus, according to a statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office, and at least 43 of them were taken to the city’s welcoming facility to receive aid. This follows two buses that arrived Christmas Eve carrying 99 people.
southarkansassun.com
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get Rental Assistance Through DEHAP – Apply by January 2
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will stop accepting applications for the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, as stated in an article by Delaware News on December 13, 2022. This is due to a high number of requests for help. The DSHA...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware River Frack Ban Coalition "deeply disturbed" by DRBC failure to fully ban fracking activity
The Delaware River Frack Ban Coalition is pushing back on the Delaware River Basin Commission, who failed to fully ban fracking activity in the Basin earlier this month. While the final adopted rule does prohibit the discharge of wastewater from high volume hydraulic fracturing to water or land, it will allow fracking wastewater importation into the Watershed. It will also allow the export of water from the Delaware River Watershed to support fracking operations elsewhere.
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: Man arrested for breaking into 8 businesses in one week
PHILADELPHIA - Delaware State Police have arrested a man who they say committed armed robbery at multiple businesses in the state over a span of one week. The agency says 37-year-old Keith Davila of Newport, Delaware, was arrested for multiple burglaries and robberies in a crime spree that began on December 21 and ended on December 27.
Comments / 0