Hancock County, MS

WWL-AMFM

Clancy Dubos: The Cantrell Conundrum

As part of his end of the year round up, talking to WWL’s Newell Normand, about the top political stories of 2022, Political Analyst and Pundit Clancy DuBos listed a number of issues which continue to dog Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her administration.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ms.gov

Judge William Andrews appointed as Special Judge for Lamar County Court

Retired Lamar County Court Judge William E. “Billy” Andrews III will return to the County Court bench as a special judge. Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an order on Dec. 27 appointing Judge Andrews, who is a Senior Status Judge, to serve as a Special Judge for Lamar County Court until Gov. Tate Reeves makes an appointment to fill the judicial vacancy on the County Court. The vacancy was created by the Governor’s appointment of Lamar County Court Judge Brad A. Touchstone to a vacancy on the Fifteenth Circuit Court. Judge Anthony Mozingo will retire from the Fifteenth Circuit Court on Dec. 31, 2022.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Jackson County supervisors to appoint interim sheriff next week

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Supervisors are set to appoint an interim sheriff now that Congressman-elect Mike Ezell is on his way to Washington D.C. Ezell will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen next week. He officially resigns as Jackson County Sheriff on December 31. That leaves the Chief Deputy running day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department until an interim sheriff is appointed.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLOX

Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County

Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights. Updated: 6...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
BILOXI, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Connie Garcia

Connie Strief Garcia, age 58 of Lakeshore, MS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Ella Strief, sister Yvonne "Jeannie" Strief, and granddaughter Elleigh LaFontaine. Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Mark Garcia; children...
LAKESHORE, MS
The Center Square

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother

METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal

Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
COVINGTON, LA
WDAM-TV

Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDSU

Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
LOUISIANA STATE
ourmshome.com

Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years

(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
BILOXI, MS
Jackson Free Press

Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi

LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

