Clancy Dubos: The Cantrell Conundrum
As part of his end of the year round up, talking to WWL’s Newell Normand, about the top political stories of 2022, Political Analyst and Pundit Clancy DuBos listed a number of issues which continue to dog Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her administration.
ms.gov
Judge William Andrews appointed as Special Judge for Lamar County Court
Retired Lamar County Court Judge William E. “Billy” Andrews III will return to the County Court bench as a special judge. Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph issued an order on Dec. 27 appointing Judge Andrews, who is a Senior Status Judge, to serve as a Special Judge for Lamar County Court until Gov. Tate Reeves makes an appointment to fill the judicial vacancy on the County Court. The vacancy was created by the Governor’s appointment of Lamar County Court Judge Brad A. Touchstone to a vacancy on the Fifteenth Circuit Court. Judge Anthony Mozingo will retire from the Fifteenth Circuit Court on Dec. 31, 2022.
WLOX
Jackson County supervisors to appoint interim sheriff next week
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County Supervisors are set to appoint an interim sheriff now that Congressman-elect Mike Ezell is on his way to Washington D.C. Ezell will be sworn in as Mississippi’s 4th District Congressmen next week. He officially resigns as Jackson County Sheriff on December 31. That leaves the Chief Deputy running day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s department until an interim sheriff is appointed.
Recall leader: Mail-in campaign working
Two months remain until the deadline for recall organizers to gain the more than 53,000 signatures they need. One organizer says their mailed petition drive is putting them closer to their goal.
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
WLOX
Amanda Schonewitz makes history in Stone County
Tickets for both casino parties go on sale tomorrow. Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. Harbor Lights heads into final nights. Updated: 6...
WLOX
Krewe of Neptune announces 2023 Celebrity Grand Marshal
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - Mississippi native and national country recording artist Steve Azar will lead the Krewe of Neptune through the streets of Biloxi during their annual night parade. It will be held in downtown Biloxi on February 18, 2023 beginning at 5:30pm. Azar has a long list...
Sea Coast Echo
Connie Garcia
Connie Strief Garcia, age 58 of Lakeshore, MS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her mother Ella Strief, sister Yvonne "Jeannie" Strief, and granddaughter Elleigh LaFontaine. Connie is survived by her husband of 36 years, Mark Garcia; children...
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
WLOX
Harrison Co. Sheriff Troy Peterson announces retirement, will not seek third term
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday afternoon he will be retiring. Sheriff Peterson says he will serve out his term until 2024 and will not seek a third term as sheriff. He has served with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for 30 years. His...
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
NOLA.com
'Spud' McConnell will lord over Carnival in Covington parade as its grand marshal
Actor and funnyman John “Spud” McConnell will lead the 450-member, 18-float Carnival in Covington parade as its celebrated grand marshal on Fat Tuesday. The parade will roll through historic downtown Covington on Feb. 21 immediately following the Covington Lions and Mystic Krewe of Covington parades, which start at 10 a.m. The “This and Dat” theme will celebrate popular pairs on its traditional floats: Red Beans 'n' Rice, Barbie and Ken, Crawfish and Beer, Rock 'n' Roll, Kermit and Miss Piggy. Get the picture? It's all fun 'n' games.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
WDAM-TV
Lamar County awaiting the drawing back of the alcohol curtain
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to a recently-passed referendum, Lamar County residents will no longer have to cross the line into Forrest or Marion counties to obtain their beer and wine. Businesses like Piggly Wiggly in Lumberton are optimistic about the future, now that the county is no longer...
NOLA.com
Remaking Our Streets: Gause Boulevard was Slidell's main 1980s drag. But what's its future?
As a high schooler in the mid-1980s, there was no question where Rami Parker would be on a Friday or Saturday night — sitting behind the wheel of her family's Pontiac Grand-Am with a carload of friends, cruising Gause Boulevard. They would make the circuit on Slidell's main drag...
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Newell: Cantrell‘s search for new NOPD Superintendent is a charade
Right before the holidays, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced her intentions of hiring the next NOPD police chief. I said in advance of her announcement, and I’ll say it again, that we’ve made a huge mistake in our approach to this.
ourmshome.com
Remembering the Burger king All-Stars, and the standouts featured over the years
(Editors note: This is the fourth of a five-part series on former prep football traditions in the “Southern Six”) Over the years, the six southernmost counties in Mississippi have produced numerous prep football players that earned all-state accolades, many of which went on to be all-conference and even All-American on the collegiate level and some were even fortunate enough to find fame and success playing in the National Football league.
Jackson Free Press
Activists Warn Against 'World's Largest Pellet Mill' in Mississippi
LUCEDALE, Miss.—At age 82, Coe Alice Sturgis had never attended a public hearing, nor had she taken part in any environmental activism. Last week, though, the lifelong Lucedale resident testified before her community against plans to build a new wood pellet mill not far from her home in George County.
