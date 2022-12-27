Read full article on original website
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 11 Updates
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 system updates typically include security patches, new features, bug fixes, and overall performance improvements. These updates ensure that your PC runs smoothly and securely all the time. Hence, it's always a good idea to keep your Windows 11 PC up to date with the latest version.
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
technewstoday.com
Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku
Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
Business Insider
3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer
You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list
It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
Apple Insider
Looking back at 2022: Favorite hardware, software, and features
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's been a long year, and we've seen it all. Our editorial staff shares their favorite gear, software, and features released over the course of 2022. Lots of new things are released every year,...
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature
WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them. With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp...
dexerto.com
Arc web browser first impressions: Fresh splash for stagnant internet
The Browser Company’s new web browser, Arc, is trying to take on the standard and provide a fresh way to experience the internet. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been given access to the new web browser, Arc. It’s an interesting proposition in 2022, going into 2023. The world has browsers, whether you have a favorite or not, it’s not something you ever really think about.
The Windows Club
Windows Apps close when minimized in Windows 11/10
If your Windows Apps close when minimized, then this post will help you. While working with multiple apps, we often minimize a few of them to keep them out of sight but running in the background. The minimize action (pressing on -) hides the app’s window from the desktop without exiting the app. When we minimize an app, its icon remains in the taskbar area, which we can click to restore the app to its previous size and location on the desktop, and bring it back into view.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Windows 11 Notepad app appears to be getting browser-style tabs
What just happened? The Windows Notepad app has been around for a very long time, but it saw few updates between the launch of Windows 95 and its redesign in Windows 11. According to what appears to be an accidental announcement by a Microsoft employee, the Windows 11 version is getting a new feature: browser-style tabs.
The Windows Club
Fix Scanning or Feature is Unavailable errors in HP Smart app
This post offers practical solutions affected users can apply to fix the Scanning is Unavailable or Feature is Unavailable errors that may occur when using the HP Smart app on a Windows 11/10 computer. Generally speaking, you’re likely to encounter this issue if the HP Smart app may not be working for you due to some issues that your mobile device or PC may have or your internet connection problem. It could also be due to too many users using the app at same time. And in some other cases, it could be the app is outdated on your device.
makeuseof.com
How to Scan QR Codes on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
BigBadDad
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. BigBadDad replied to the thread Top 5 Monitors for Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080 & AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs. Cool.. thanks nnguy2!. B. Just use the the windows build in calibration tool. Look for color...
Nvidia expected to reveal RTX 40 laptop GPUs and RTX 4070 Ti at the "GeForce Beyond" event on January 3
Something to look forward to: Nvidia confirmed today an event it will hold on January 3 titled "GeForce Beyond." It is expected to showcase the reveal of laptop-based GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, as well as the RTX 4080 12 GB. Oh sorry, we mean the RTX 4070 Ti. Following...
How to transfer data from your old Android phone to your new one
When it's time to switch from your older Android phone to a new one, you'll want to make sure all of your data comes across safely. Thankfully, Google makes it extremely convenient to migrate your texts, call logs, contacts, music, and photos over to your new phone.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide or Show the Clock and Date From the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The system tray clock on the right side of the Windows taskbar shows the date and time. While most users find this information useful, others might consider it a source of distraction.
