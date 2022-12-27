ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone

Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
makeuseof.com

How to Install Windows 11 Updates

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows 11 system updates typically include security patches, new features, bug fixes, and overall performance improvements. These updates ensure that your PC runs smoothly and securely all the time. Hence, it's always a good idea to keep your Windows 11 PC up to date with the latest version.
The Windows Club

Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10

This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
technewstoday.com

Can you Download and Use Web Browser on Roku

Sometimes you wish to browse internet stuff on your Roku device for convenience. But if you have looked up a web browser on Channel Store, you probably haven’t found it. This is because Roku does not support internet browsers yet. Although you cannot officially download and use a web...
Business Insider

3 ways to keep your Android screen on for longer

You can keep the screen on for up to 30 minutes using the Display options in the Settings app. You can also keep the screen on indefinitely using a third-party app like Screen Alive. Your Android phone is designed (by default, at least) to turn off the screen fairly quickly...
BGR.com

WhatsApp will stop working on 47 smartphones this week – here’s the full list

It’s that time of the year again when WhatsApp will stop working on older operating system versions that still power certain iPhones and Android devices. Long-time WhatsApp users might be familiar with the company’s history of discontinuing support for older devices. It’s something Meta does routinely with WhatsApp, and there’s no reason to panic. You’ll still be able to use the popular chat app once you upgrade your device. But the deadline is almost upon us, so people with certain older devices are running out of time.
Apple Insider

Looking back at 2022: Favorite hardware, software, and features

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — It's been a long year, and we've seen it all. Our editorial staff shares their favorite gear, software, and features released over the course of 2022. Lots of new things are released every year,...
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Camera on an Android Phone: The Basics Explained

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a relatively simple operating system. But new users and people that have jumped Apple's ship to give it a try might have a hard time navigating it.
BGR.com

WhatsApp for Desktop testing multiple chat selection feature

WhatsApp is planning for 2023 the ability to select multiple chats on its web/desktop version. If you use the app on your Windows or Mac device, you know how hard it’s to mark several chats as read, unread, or mute them. With this chat management improvement under development, WhatsApp...
dexerto.com

Arc web browser first impressions: Fresh splash for stagnant internet

The Browser Company’s new web browser, Arc, is trying to take on the standard and provide a fresh way to experience the internet. Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve been given access to the new web browser, Arc. It’s an interesting proposition in 2022, going into 2023. The world has browsers, whether you have a favorite or not, it’s not something you ever really think about.
The Windows Club

Windows Apps close when minimized in Windows 11/10

If your Windows Apps close when minimized, then this post will help you. While working with multiple apps, we often minimize a few of them to keep them out of sight but running in the background. The minimize action (pressing on -) hides the app’s window from the desktop without exiting the app. When we minimize an app, its icon remains in the taskbar area, which we can click to restore the app to its previous size and location on the desktop, and bring it back into view.
Business Insider

How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint

If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
TechSpot

Windows 11 Notepad app appears to be getting browser-style tabs

What just happened? The Windows Notepad app has been around for a very long time, but it saw few updates between the launch of Windows 95 and its redesign in Windows 11. According to what appears to be an accidental announcement by a Microsoft employee, the Windows 11 version is getting a new feature: browser-style tabs.
The Windows Club

Fix Scanning or Feature is Unavailable errors in HP Smart app

This post offers practical solutions affected users can apply to fix the Scanning is Unavailable or Feature is Unavailable errors that may occur when using the HP Smart app on a Windows 11/10 computer. Generally speaking, you’re likely to encounter this issue if the HP Smart app may not be working for you due to some issues that your mobile device or PC may have or your internet connection problem. It could also be due to too many users using the app at same time. And in some other cases, it could be the app is outdated on your device.
makeuseof.com

How to Scan QR Codes on Windows

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Quick Response codes (or QR codes for short) are two-dimensional barcodes that store data for a machine to read. These QR codes are commonly used to share emails, phone numbers, website links, and other information. But how do you scan these QR codes on a Windows computer?
TechSpot

makeuseof.com

How to Hide or Show the Clock and Date From the Taskbar in Windows 10 and 11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The system tray clock on the right side of the Windows taskbar shows the date and time. While most users find this information useful, others might consider it a source of distraction.
