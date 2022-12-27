This post offers practical solutions affected users can apply to fix the Scanning is Unavailable or Feature is Unavailable errors that may occur when using the HP Smart app on a Windows 11/10 computer. Generally speaking, you’re likely to encounter this issue if the HP Smart app may not be working for you due to some issues that your mobile device or PC may have or your internet connection problem. It could also be due to too many users using the app at same time. And in some other cases, it could be the app is outdated on your device.

