India cricket star Rishabh Pant injured in car accident
India international cricketer Rishabh Pant has been hospitalized after he was injured in a car accident in the northern state of Uttarakhand on Friday. The state's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, confirmed the news on Twitter, while wishing Pant, 26, a "speedy recovery." The car Pant was in collided with...
What made Pelé so great
Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player. He was that rarity; like Muhammad Ali, Pelé was a sports star, who transcended his sport. The Brazilian brought joy and creativity...
