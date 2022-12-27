Read full article on original website
NBA
Buddy Hield makes NBA’s fastest 3 just 3 seconds into game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Buddy Hield made the fastest 3-pointer on record when he hit just three seconds into the Pacers’ game against Cleveland on Thursday night. The opening tipoff was batted to Hield, who caught it behind the arc, turned and shot. The ball went through with 11:57 remaining in the first quarter, with Pacers center Myles Turner being credited with an assist.
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Pool Report on Why Rick Carlisle was ejected and Why Donovan Mitchell was not called for a Travel in the Third Quarter of Tonight’s Cavaliers at Pacers Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Dustin Dopirak, (Indianapolis Star) with Crew Chief James Capers following tonight’s Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers Game. QUESTION: Why was Donovan Mitchell not called for travelling during the possession in which he passed the ball to himself off the backboard? Rick Carlisle thought that was a travel, why was that not called a travel?
NBA
Larry Nance Jr. added to the injury report for Friday's game against Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (20-13) Tuesday loss at Washington. De'Anthony Melton, James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy lll, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Wizards open four-game road trip in Orlando looking for fourth-straight win
The Wizards (15-21) are in the midst of a mini hot streak, winning four of their last five games, including three straight against opponents with records above .500. Now, they're kicking off a four-game road trip against a young Magic team in Orlando (13-23). Here's what you need to know.
NBA
Sabonis Stamps All-Star Case in Kings Comeback Win Over Nuggets
Playing through injury, the Kings star big man came through in a much-needed win over a Western Conference powerhouse. Late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against Denver, Nuggets guard Davon Reed pulled up for a 14-foot jumper that hit all net and extended the away team’s lead to 19 points, 100-81, with just 3:26 left in the stanza.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 12.30.2022
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Detroit (9-28, 4-15 on the road) at Bulls: (15-19, 8-8 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26.5 ppg. Detroit: Bogdanovic: 20 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Clippers
Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers (19-17) will close out 2022 with one last game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and it should be a good one, as Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers (21-16) make their annual visit to Indianapolis. The Blue...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls
The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
NBA
What is the ceiling for Luka Doncic?
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue dedicated to Dirk Nowitzki, honoring the legacy of the franchise’s greatest player. On Monday, we discussed which current players could receive a similar honor to celebrate their careers, including the possibility of Luka Doncic joining Dirk with a statue outside American Airlines Center in Dallas.
NBA
Recap: Hachimura's 30 ties career high, Wizards eclipse Suns 127-102
On the second night of a home back-to-back, the Wizards picked up their third consecutive win and fourth of their last five games, dominating the Suns in D.C. by a final score of 127-102. Rui Hachimura led the way for the Wizards with 30 points (tying his career-high) on 11-of-13 shooting from the field.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)
The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
NBA
Heat Makes Lakers Sweat
On the third stop of the Lakers five-game road trip, the team fell 112-98 to the Heat after a fourth-quarter push lost steam. After securing a win against Orlando last night, the Lake Show came into tonight 1-3 against the 3-0 Heat. By halftime, Los Angeles was trailing by nine and gave up 19 points off turnovers, 31 points after 48 minutes. Miami gave L.A. two points off of turnovers.
NBA
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Week 11
0-14% What’s more, we’ll give you a breakdown of how many games each team has for the upcoming week so that you can maximize the minutes of your streamers. Without further delay, let’s get to it, starting with the schedule of games being played for next week.
NBA
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Game Preview
ORLANDO – To say the Orlando Magic will be shorthanded against the Washington Wizards would be an understatement. Following an on-court altercation during their matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, the NBA suspended Moe Wagner for the next two games. In addition, eight other Magic players – Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner – have each been suspended one game for leaving the bench area during the altercation.
NBA
Bulls pull away in final 4 minutes to edge Pistons
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 132-118 loss to the Chicago Bulls at United Center. LATE PUSH – With injuries (Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers) and suspensions (Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo) knocking 40 percent of the Pistons preferred rotation out of 2022’s penultimate game, they managed to find enough offense to give themselves a shot to string together consecutive wins for the first time since doing it at Denver and Utah last month. Through three quarters, the Pistons had 92 points and were shooting 53 percent overall, 48 percent from the 3-point arc and 100 percent at the foul line – yet still trailed by three points. And when they cooled off just a little bit – missing their first two 3-point shots and two free throws to start the fourth quarter – Chicago opened its biggest lead at nine points. The Pistons snapped their six-game losing streak with Wednesday’s win over Orlando largely on the strength of their defense, holding the Magic to 101 points and 41 percent shooting, but they couldn’t put enough stops together against the Bulls down the stretch to win again. There were 15 ties and 17 lead changes through three quarters and the Pistons came back to tie twice – at 110 and again at 115 – after the Bulls led by nine. But the Pistons never had the ball with a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Chicago outscored the Pistons 13-1 from the four-minute mark until Saddiq Bey’s layup with 1:25 to play to ice their win.
NBA
Anthony Davis Injury Update
Anthony Davis spoke to assembled beat reporters prior to Friday evening’s Lakers game at Atlanta, providing an update on his injured foot. Q: An update on how he’s feeling, and how he’s dealing with things mentally. Davis: Feeling a lot better. Pain has subsided tremendously. That initial,...
NBA
Gameday Rundown: HEAT Spend New Year's Eve In Utah
IOTG: New Year Sale - 23% off select merchandise - Use code 2023. The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 2-0, and has currently won three-straight against Utah. The HEAT are 25-42 all-time versus the Jazz during...
NBA
SKYFORCE ACQUIRES SAM THOMPSON
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has acquired Sam Thompson via returning players rights. Thompson, a 6-7, 200-pound forward out of Ohio State University went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. He started the 2022-23 season with Gargzdu Gargzdai of the Lithuanian...
