Review: Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ adaptation is more of an intellectual oddity than mainstream triumph

Don DeLillo has written many varied and acclaimed works, including eight novels that received Kirkus stars. Among them are Libra (1988), his fictionalized biography of Lee Harvey Oswald; Underworld (1997), a sweeping, decades-spanning tale of a waste-management executive that Kirkus’ reviewer described as “a grand Whitmanesque epic of postwar American life”; and, most recently, The Silence (2020), a brief novel about societal breakdown after technology stops working worldwide. However, his discursive, cerebral style has never been a good fit for film and television adaptation, which tends toward plot-centric and highly visual material. As a result, only two of the author’s books have been adapted to the screen until now: Cosmopolis (2003), a chilly character study of a New York asset manager that became a 2011 film directed by David Cronenberg and starring Robert Pattinson, and The Body Artist (2001), which was adapted as the 2016 French film Never Ever.

