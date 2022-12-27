I know that delays are expected when the Interstate 10 project starts in Baton Rouge. How much of a delay, they don't know or are not telling. I have had the occasion to go toward Houston twice in the last week. The road construction at the Louisiana/Texas border has the interstate shut down to one lane intermittently. This is not in a major congested city like Baton Rouge. The backups stretch to 18 miles, from Orange, Texas, to seven miles into Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO