Baton Rouge, LA

LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas

LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How LSU and Purdue are handling their opts outs from the Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two backup linemen stood in the scrum surrounding Mekhi Wingo and waited to ask him a question. First, redshirt sophomore Jacobian Guillory wondered how Wingo felt about earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press “when all the guys said you were too little.”. They...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern

Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl

Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins

Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final

Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody

New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Around Ascension for Jan. 4, 2023

The word neon comes to us from a Greek word that means new, so illuminate 2023 and make a DIY neon sign. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., teens are welcome to visit the library’s Dutchtown location to use Electroluminescent wire tape, and batteries to design a handmade sign to take home.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Letters: Rethink I-10 project so vehicles don't sit in backed-up traffic

I know that delays are expected when the Interstate 10 project starts in Baton Rouge. How much of a delay, they don't know or are not telling. I have had the occasion to go toward Houston twice in the last week. The road construction at the Louisiana/Texas border has the interstate shut down to one lane intermittently. This is not in a major congested city like Baton Rouge. The backups stretch to 18 miles, from Orange, Texas, to seven miles into Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
Lafayette pastor denies inciting violence at Capitol Jan. 6

The president of Lafayette Christian Academy and pastor of The Family Church is under fire for video that shows him with a megaphone on the U.S. Capitol steps Jan. 6, 2021, appearing to encourage the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA

