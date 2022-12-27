Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
theadvocate.com
LSU women give resounding answer to scheduling questions in win over Arkansas
LSU’s high-scoring start to the season reflected a weak nonconference schedule. It’s likely the Tigers latest performance will put a halt to it as a subject of reference. Coach Kim Mulkey readily admitted Thursday’s 69-45 victory at Arkansas wasn’t pretty to watch, but it should end any questions about whether her team is ready for conference play, which is most coaches’ stated purpose for early season games.
theadvocate.com
How LSU and Purdue are handling their opts outs from the Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two backup linemen stood in the scrum surrounding Mekhi Wingo and waited to ask him a question. First, redshirt sophomore Jacobian Guillory wondered how Wingo felt about earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press “when all the guys said you were too little.”. They...
theadvocate.com
LSU’s newest quarterback creates a connection with Purdue: ‘Call it the Rickie Bowl’
ORLANDO, Fla. — They have a nickname for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl around Woodlawn High School. It has nothing to do with the teams playing next week or even the title sponsor. The name coaches and teammates have jokingly thrown around all month referenced their star quarterback, Rickie Collins.
theadvocate.com
LSU gets defensive in first half, then outlasts No. 9 Arkansas in SEC opener
On the eve of his first Southeastern Conference game, Matt McMahon noted his team would be going against an elite defense in its matchup with No. 9 Arkansas. Yet, unranked LSU wasn’t about to be outdone on its home floor. McMahon’s team matched Arkansas’ intensity on the defensive end...
theadvocate.com
Bryson Etienne leads Southern men into SWAC opener against familiar foe Texas Southern
Many players from last season will be on hand when Southern plays at Texas Southern in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener, but there will be a twist. Senior guard Bryson Etienne, a native of Houston, spent three seasons at Texas Southern before transferring to Southern. Etienne has played plenty of games at H&PE Arena, the home of TSU basketball, but Monday’s game will be his first visit in a Southern jersey.
theadvocate.com
LSU great, College Football Hall of Famer Kevin Faulk to be honored at Peach Bowl
Kevin Faulk made football a priority for much of his life. This weekend, though, another priority takes precedent. Faulk, the great LSU running back and kick returner who was enshrined Dec. 6 in the College Football Hall of Fame, will miss a chance to be honored with the rest of this year’s Hall of Fame class Saturday at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The CFP semifinal between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played steps away from the College Football Hall of Fame facility at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
theadvocate.com
Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will be unavailable for LSU in the Citrus Bowl vs. Purdue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced Wednesday night he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft after LSU said earlier in the day he was "unavailable" and wouldn't play Jan. 2 in the Citrus Bowl against Purdue. LSU specified in a release Boutte was enrolled for the...
theadvocate.com
Big first half with seven 3-pointers powers Madison Prep past Karr at Big 10 Classic
Early-season basketball is usually a mix of good and bad for most high school teams. Madison Prep was very good in the first half and led by 18 points. Karr made a modest run in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Madison Prep kept its composure in a 46-33 victory over Karr in the Big 10 Classic played Friday night at Scotlandville High School.
theadvocate.com
Liberty, Port Allen boys continue impressive play with wins
Liberty Magnet and Port Allen, each sporting a No. 1 LHSAA boys basketball power ratings, used different methods, but each picked up a win Friday afternoon in the Hoopfest Big 10 Classic tournament at Scotlandville. Liberty (8-1), the top-rated team in Division I select, relied on defense in forcing 26...
theadvocate.com
Booker mark: Post player scores 32 points as Hornets dominates McKinley in EBR final
Different day. And a decidedly different story for longtime rivals Scotlandville and McKinley high schools. The top-seeded Hornets scored nine of the game’s first 10 points and raced out to a 23-6 first quarter lead, paving the way for a 75-43 victory over No. 2 McKinley in the title game of the East Baton Rouge Parish boys basketball tournament Thursday night.
theadvocate.com
New Iberia's Austin Delahoussaye had a night unlike any other against Peabody
New Iberia point guard Austin Delahoussaye doesn't usually score many points. The senior is a pass-first, pass-second and preferably pass-again type player. On Thursday, his scoring ability helped propel the Yellow Jackets to a 52-42 semifinal win over Peabody Magnet in the Darrel Michell Sr. Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Catch the Spanish Town parade, climb to the top of the Capitol, more
From food to football, murals to music, there's more to see and do in Baton Rouge than many realize. But what, we wondered, are our city's truly essential, must-see experiences? What are the things that, together, make Baton Rouge a culturally rich and interesting place to live?. With a little...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Jan. 4, 2023
The word neon comes to us from a Greek word that means new, so illuminate 2023 and make a DIY neon sign. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., teens are welcome to visit the library’s Dutchtown location to use Electroluminescent wire tape, and batteries to design a handmade sign to take home.
theadvocate.com
Ragin Fitness was just a gym. Now, it's a community that helps take care of each other.
It's a pretty simple slogan, but one that encompasses everything Ragin Fitness Co. stands for. The Lafayette gym has a dedicated following, drawn by its challenging workouts and relentlessly positive nature. Fit or unfit, old or young, seasoned or brand new to the gym world, it welcomes all. Ragin Fitness...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Rethink I-10 project so vehicles don't sit in backed-up traffic
I know that delays are expected when the Interstate 10 project starts in Baton Rouge. How much of a delay, they don't know or are not telling. I have had the occasion to go toward Houston twice in the last week. The road construction at the Louisiana/Texas border has the interstate shut down to one lane intermittently. This is not in a major congested city like Baton Rouge. The backups stretch to 18 miles, from Orange, Texas, to seven miles into Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company
The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
theadvocate.com
Ethics case against Lafayette businessman that resulted in largest ever fine pending 10 years later
Ten years ago the Louisiana Board of Ethics charged Lafayette businessman Greg Gachassin and his Cartesian Company with ethics code violations for entering contracts with entities developing low-income housing with a public authority while he served on the board or shortly after he resigned in November 2009. He was later...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette pastor denies inciting violence at Capitol Jan. 6
The president of Lafayette Christian Academy and pastor of The Family Church is under fire for video that shows him with a megaphone on the U.S. Capitol steps Jan. 6, 2021, appearing to encourage the violent crowd of Donald Trump supporters trying to stop Congress from certifying the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
