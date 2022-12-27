Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Michael Mayer NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Notre Dame TE
— Great size. Tall, well-built frame for a traditional Y tight end. — Elite ball tracking and hands. Not a body catcher; does well to locate and fight for the ball. — Elite strength as a pass-catcher. Boxes defenders out regularly. — Smooth yet physical route-runner. Excels in the range...
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama QB
— Above-average athleticism and explosiveness. Twitchy yet smooth in the pocket. Dangerous scrambler. — Flexible mechanics. Finds ways to get the ball out comfortably no matter the angle. — Good accuracy, especially in rhythm. Leads receivers well. Flashes ability to throw away from coverage and defenders. — Fearless under pressure...
Bleacher Report
Bryan Bresee NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson DL
— Good size for an NFL defensive tackle and doesn't carry much bad weight. — Quick reaction to the snap and has good acceleration off the ball, especially on passing downs. — When working finesse moves as a pass-rusher, he has impressive use of hands to clear the offensive lineman's...
Bleacher Report
Jaquelin Roy NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU DL
— Get-off gets better/faster as the game goes along. — Gets his hands up quickly against the run and has plenty of strength at the point of attack to get extension and lock out offensive linemen. — Takes on blocks with a wide base when he isn't slanting. Is hard...
Bleacher Report
Rashee Rice NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for SMU WR
— Alignment flexibility. Can line up anywhere, and SMU often moved him around the formation. — Very good play strength. Does not get bullied versus press and knows how to muscle his way to advantageous positions at the catch point. — Excellent hands and catch radius. Rare knack for finding...
Bleacher Report
Quentin Johnston NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for TCU WR
— Great size. Tall, fairly thick frame. Elite arm length as well. — Very good build-up speed. Threatening on deep routes. — Great contested catch ability in the air. Has the frame to outmuscle defensive backs and tracks the ball well. — Good, smooth route running and mobility for a...
Bleacher Report
Mike Morris NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan DL
– Great size and strength for an NFL defensive end, and he has some pop in his hands to lock out offensive tackles one-on-one. Solid hand placement when taking on blocks too. – Physical at the point of attack and sets the edge pretty easily with his upper-body strength. –...
Bleacher Report
Paris Johnson Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State OT
— Very good athletic ability with light feet, fluid movement skills and the ability to retain his balance and recover out of compromising positions. — Proficient run-blocker with the footwork and leverage to consistently fit, control, steer and sustain blocks while being a weapon on the move off of combo blocks, cut-offs and screens.
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Contenders Most Likely to Suffer an Early Playoff Exit
The ugly truth of every NFL campaign is that regular-season success never guarantees a thing in the playoffs. Only one franchise will realize its Super Bowl dreams. The other 13 postseason qualifiers will enter the offseason empty-handed, and several of those teams will be especially disappointed to have missed—perhaps even feel they wasted—a chance at a title.
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Players on Defense Ending 2022 Season on an Unexpected Hot Streak
No matter whether a team is destined for the NFL playoffs or hurtling toward the offseason, it's exciting to watch an unexpected breakout player emerge. Earlier in the week, we highlighted six offensive players on a late-season hot streak. Now, it's the defense's turn. While each choice is subjective, the...
Bleacher Report
Clark Phillips III NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Utah CB
— Fluid player with loose hips. Shows very good twitch to get out of breaks and drive on receivers. Has the speed and movement skills to run with receivers downfield. — Shows good instinct in both the run and pass game. Very good vision in zone. Sees the threats in his area and reacts with anticipation.
Bleacher Report
Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for South Carolina CB
— Has very good length. Bends well while staying low in stance. — Shows a smooth and controlled pedal with fluid hips to flip and run. — Has very good reaction out of breaks with great closing speed when the ball is in the air. — Gets his head around...
Bleacher Report
Report: NJ Suspends Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees' PointsBet Partnership
The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has shut down betting on Monday's Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU because of Drew Brees' prior business relationship with sportsbook PointsBet, according to a report from David Purdum of ESPN. While regulators only noted that "an individual associated with Purdue Football team"...
Bleacher Report
Christopher Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia S
— Versatile player who can play at multiple levels of the defense, from deep center field down to the slot. — Downhill player with quick reaction to the run game. Full-speed player who closes ground quickly with good angles. — Physical tackler who is willing to strike anyone with the...
Bleacher Report
Peter Skoronski NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Northwestern OT
— Consistently times the snap and explodes out of his stance to gain proper depth and spacing in his pass set and beat rushers to the spot. — Very good foot quickness with fluid and balanced footwork to mirror and expand his landmarks against wider alignments while redirecting smoothly to cover up counters inside.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB vs. Falcons with Colt McCoy Injured
The Arizona Cardinals will start their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that David Blough will play as Colt McCoy is still dealing with concussion symptoms. Kingsbury announced Wednesday that McCoy had cleared concussion protocol and was on track to start. The...
Bleacher Report
Lane Kiffin Mocked by CFB Fans as Ole Miss Is Blown Out by Texas Tech in Texas Bowl
A once-promising season came to a disappointing conclusion for Ole Miss on Wednesday as the Rebels lost 42-25 to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl. Lane Kiffin's squad started the season 7-0 and climbed to seventh in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. It closed with five defeats in its final six games, and plenty of scrutiny fell on the head coach, who signed a long-term extension in November.
Bleacher Report
Yannick Ngakoue Placed on Colts' Injured Reserve With Throat Injury
The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on season-ending injured reserve Saturday because of a throat injury, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Boyd noted that Ngakoue suffered the injury during Monday's 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk, Ngakoue was a late addition to the Colts' injury report on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Bleacher Report
Tyler Buchner Has CFB Twitter Abuzz as Notre Dame Beats South Carolina in Gator Bowl
It wasn't always pretty. Going nearly four months between games will cause some rust. But when Notre Dame needed quarterback Tyler Buchner to step up, he did just that. The sophomore quarterback threw for 274 yards and three scores and added 61 rushing yards for another two touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 shootout win over South Carolina in Friday's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field.
Bleacher Report
Peyton Manning Says He Isn't Interested in Coaching After Broncos Fired Hackett
Peyton Manning was the quarterback for the Denver Broncos the last time they made the playoffs, but he won't be returning to the team as a head coach to save them. Speaking to Adam Glyn (h/t TMZ Sports), Manning was asked about the possibility he would move into the coaching ranks with the Broncos after Nathaniel Hackett was fired.
