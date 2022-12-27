MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Celebrated the Topping Out of $80M Innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

Read full article on original website
Pediatrician, UCSD Alum, Named Top Medical Officer at Riverside County Hospital
A pediatric physician who completed part of her education in San Diego will take over as chief medical officer at Riverside University Medical Center, officials announced Thursday. Dr. Alexandra Clark, a former associate chief medical officer with Riverside University Health System, was appointed to the position by the Riverside County...
beckersasc.com
Cedars-Sinai welcomes 4 heart specialists
The Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai has added four new heart specialists to its department of cardiology, including interventional cardiologist Aakriti Gupta, MD; electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD; and adult congenital cardiologist Prashanth Venkatesh, MD. Dr. Gupta joins Cedars-Sinai from Columbia University Irving Medical Center...
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Close Escrow on St. Catherine of Siena
The 6.5-acre property set to increase community, recreational opportunities in South Laguna. City Manager Shohreh Dupuis has announced the City of Laguna Beach closed escrow this Wednesday on the 6.5-acre St. Catherine of Siena school property at 30516 Coast Highway. The City will start programming its use in early 2023.
foxla.com
Homeless in college: Woman, university helping struggling students at Cal State Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The season of giving is year-round for those most passionate about helping those in need. Long Beach resident Shirley Raines runs the Beauty 2 The Streetz nonprofit organization that provides makeovers to women experiencing homelessness. She also brings food and clothes to those who reside along Skid Row.
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
Panoringan: Anne Marie’s Favorite New Restaurants of 2022
2022 was a complicated year of growth and loss. The theming of my columns tightened up as I focused on individual cities such as Fullerton, Huntington Beach and Anaheim’s Little Arabia neighborhood. I leaned into subjects that sparked curiosity like Buy Nothing groups, the expansion of CulinaryLab and MaxLove Project’s Fierce Foods Academy. Interviews with some of Orange County’s most influential individuals (Gabrielle Dion, Jason Scarborough and Justin Werner plus Ross Pangilinan and Nick Weber) were a nod to my OC Weekly “On the Line” series.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ‘Best Hospitals’ in maternity care, report says
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as high performing “Best Hospitals” in maternity care for 2022-23, thanks to the delivery of high-quality services to expectant mothers, according to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente. The two medical...
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
publicceo.com
City of Laguna Beach takes ownership of St. Catherine of Siena school property
“The acquisition of St. Catherine’s school is a unique and rare opportunity for our community, given that the City of Laguna Beach is largely built out,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Bob Whalen. “I want to thank the Diocese of Orange for working with us over the past two years and allowing this property to remain as a community serving facility,” Whalen continued.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
a-z-animals.com
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs
These Two Guys Ride Rail Cars Through Southern California on Lawn Chairs. In Riverside County, California, there is a private railroad. It was previously owned by the Kaiser Steel Corporation and currently owned by Kaiser Ventures, Inc. Its name is Eagle Mountain Railroad (EMRR). It spans 51 miles. At one point, it was a road used to haul iron. That was only until 1986 when the owners removed the last two locomotives.
Rare snowy owl sighting in Orange County captivates local residents
A rare sight in Orange County captivated locals as a snowy owl was found perched on a rooftop in Cypress. Excitement was palpable as a crowd of birdwatchers gathered at a home near Orangewood Avenue and Holder Street to observe the owl resting on the roof. The majestic creature drew plenty of spectators who brought […]
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
NBC San Diego
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles
Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
Antelope Valley Press
Fire causes Chimbole Center closure
PALMDALE — The Larry Chimbole Cultural Center will be closed for an undetermined time after it was damaged by a fire allegedly set by an unhoused person who broke into the center. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called to the center, at about 4 a.m., Monday, according...
fullertonobserver.com
Orange County Moves to “HIGH” COVID-19 Community Transmission Level Based on CDC Metrics
Orange County has been moved up to the HIGH COVID-19 Community Level according to the latest metrics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the OC Health Care Agency (HCA) announced today. Combined with a surge in respiratory viruses and the onset of flu season, the HCA reminds residents that it is critical to follow preventive measures, including remaining up to date with vaccinations such as flu and COVID-19, to reduce the severity of disease and to help lessen the burden on hospitals.
California witness describes oval object on fire falling to ground level
The intersection of the 15 Freeway and Duncan Canyon Road, Fontana, CA.Photo byGoogle. A California witness at Fontana reported watching a large, oval-shaped object falling from the sky that appeared to be on fire at about 7:23 p.m. on October 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Los Angeles County Extends Its Eviction Moratorium Again, Citing Rising COVID, Flu, RSV Cases
One of the country's longest-running eviction bans will last a little longer. Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a one-month extension of its eviction moratorium, citing rising cases of COVID, flu, and other respiratory illnesses. A motion approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors...
Airport Nightmare Continues as Southwest Airlines Issues Mount
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
