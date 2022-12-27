(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department identifies the officers involved in this week’s fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy. Officers Noah Bollinger, Zachary Duitscher, and Thomas Garcia are on leave. The three senior officers were called to 400 East McKinley Avenue Monday afternoon around 12:30 for a domestic dispute involving a gun. Police say the boy was armed at the scene. They say the boy started raising the handgun toward the officers after several minutes of trying to get the boy to put it down. More than one officer fired at the boy. He died at a local hospital.

