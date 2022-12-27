Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
wogx.com
Some consider private charters amid holiday flight cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. - After dealing with cancellations and delays for the past week, some flyers are considering taking extreme measures to get to their destination. "We are going to be home in the next 12 hours," said Allie Carter, while looking at the board showing delays at Orlando International Airport.
Popculture
Universal Studios Orlando Closes Major Park Amidst Winter Weather
Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort were unable to visit Volcano Bay this week due to inclement weather. The water theme park closed on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and remained closed on Wednesday. The latest update says that the park will reopen on Wednesday, though Florida continues to suffer a cold snap along with the rest of the U.S.
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
wogx.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
momcollective.com
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Let’s raise a glass. We are just days away from ringing in 2023. If you still are looking for something to do, the region has lots of events happening to welcome the new year. See our list below:. Walt Disney World. Ring in 2023 with...
Mysuncoast.com
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website. A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:. “Be the...
allears.net
A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando
Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
click orlando
Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport
In the aftermath of holiday travel, as major airlines across the U.S. deal out delays and cancelations, passengers are waiting to reunite with more than loved ones. People are scrambling to find luggage lost amid the hundreds of flights disrupted at Orlando International Airport and the thousands impacted nationwide. [TRENDING:...
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
disneybymark.com
The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport
If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
WESH
New attractions, experiences coming to Central Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — A look ahead to the new thrills at Central Florida theme parks in 2023 reveals a sci-fi roller coaster, a competitive blaster game and more. From the big screen to the big theme park, TRON Lightcycle coaster will be making its debut at Magic Kingdom in 2023.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return, but will it rain New Year's weekend?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Low Thursday night will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s for most of the region. No weather concerns Friday! The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming ways with area PM temps destined for the upper-70s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.
WESH
Central Florida law enforcement asks residents to use caution during New Year's Eve celebrations
Central Florida — As we head into the New Year’s Eve weekend, law enforcement agencies want to remind the public to celebrate responsibly. They say if you’ll be drinking, don’t drive. Instead, designate a driver, call a ride share or make accommodations to stay the night.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
wogx.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
wogx.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
