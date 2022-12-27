ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
wogx.com

Some consider private charters amid holiday flight cancellations

ORLANDO, Fla. - After dealing with cancellations and delays for the past week, some flyers are considering taking extreme measures to get to their destination. "We are going to be home in the next 12 hours," said Allie Carter, while looking at the board showing delays at Orlando International Airport.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Universal Studios Orlando Closes Major Park Amidst Winter Weather

Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort were unable to visit Volcano Bay this week due to inclement weather. The water theme park closed on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and remained closed on Wednesday. The latest update says that the park will reopen on Wednesday, though Florida continues to suffer a cold snap along with the rest of the U.S.
ORLANDO, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

A Word of WARNING If You’re Flying Out of Orlando

Not only is it the “most wonderful” time of the year, but it’s also the busiest for traveling!. This year we’ve seen the holiday season plagued by flight delays and cancellations for a variety of reasons. But, if you’re flying out of the Orlando Airport today, there’s something extra to plan for!
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

The Big PROBLEM You Could Face at Orlando International Airport

If you’re flying through Orlando International Airport during what could be a busy time of the year, there’s a BIG problem you need to be aware of. You might already be prepared for flight delays and cancelations, lost luggage, or long security lines, but have you thought about the parking situation? If not, you need to!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return, but will it rain New Year's weekend?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Low Thursday night will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s for most of the region. No weather concerns Friday! The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming ways with area PM temps destined for the upper-70s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: When Florida's cold weather will move out the Orlando area

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 63 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Tuesday will be noticeably warmer and that trend will continue across Central Florida into the weekend. High temperatures will hit in the lower-mid 60s depending on location. Skies are mixed with sun and clouds. Likely patchy frost over inland locations Monday night into Tuesday morning. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy