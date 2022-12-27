ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

YAHOO!

One dead, one charged in shooting Monday in Oakleigh Estates

Gadsden police continue to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon in the Oakleigh Estates area that killed one man and sent another to jail. Officers responded at about 1:18 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Morningview Drive to a report that someone had been shot, according to GPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Marcus Hill. They found the victim, Michael Martin, dead from a gunshot wound.
GADSDEN, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 272 – Arrest in DeAnthony Samuels Homicide Investigation

Arrest in the De’Anthony Samuels Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the 2300 block of Park Place, after a dispute following gambling at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.   GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear   Cullman County Sheriff’s Office   Incidents  December 27  criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438  theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr.  December 28  unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG

Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
HUEYTOWN, AL
WAAY-TV

St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck

A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning

First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
LEESBURG, AL
AL.com

St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama

A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday night. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama State Route 176 near DeKalb County Road 325, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
