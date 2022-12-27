Read full article on original website
Moody man charged with murder in downtown Birmingham shooting following gambling dispute, police say
A Moody man was arrested and charged with murder in last week’s fatal shooting of another man in downtown Birmingham following a gambling dispute, police said Thursday. Quinton Kirby Little, Jr., 25, of Moody, turned himself in to Birmingham homicide detectives Thursday and was arrested on murder charges in the fatal shooting of De’Anthony Samuels.
Huntsville woman charged with murder following domestic dispute, police say
Huntsville police say a fatal shooting Thursday was the result of a domestic dispute. Sgt. Rosalind White said Antonio Robinson, 29, was shot to death Thursday in the 4600 block of Charles Drive. After an investigation by the HPD Major Crime Unit, Kashonna Strong, 32, has been charged with murder.
Basketball coach charged with murder in Huntsville slaying acted in self-defense: Attorney
The suspect charged with murder in the shooting death Thursday of a 29-year-old man in Huntsville during a domestic incident is a basketball coach who acted in self-defense, her attorney said. Kashonna Janae Strong, 32, who was charged Friday with murder in the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Antonio Robinson in...
WAAY-TV
Police: Decatur mom chases man to nearby store after kids report him breaking into their home
A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but also chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.
YAHOO!
One dead, one charged in shooting Monday in Oakleigh Estates
Gadsden police continue to investigate a shooting Monday afternoon in the Oakleigh Estates area that killed one man and sent another to jail. Officers responded at about 1:18 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of Morningview Drive to a report that someone had been shot, according to GPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Marcus Hill. They found the victim, Michael Martin, dead from a gunshot wound.
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 272 – Arrest in DeAnthony Samuels Homicide Investigation
Arrest in the De’Anthony Samuels Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained warrants for arrests in connection to the murder of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Monday, December 19, 2022, in the 2300 block of Park Place, after a dispute following gambling at the location.
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 27 criminal mischief, menacing; Co. Rd. 795 violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 1515 theft of property; Hwy 31 theft of property; Hwy 69 S. trafficking drugs; Co. Rd. 438 theft of property; Co. Rd. 950 domestic violence; Co. Rd. 438 burglary; Co. Rd. 1564 trespassing; Quail Run Dr. December 28 unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; Hwy 157 unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 437 dog bite; Co. Rd. 5000 theft of property; Co. Rd. 1866 unlawful possession of...
Man arrested, charged with murder in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department announced the arrest of a man charged with murder Tuesday. According to Public Information Officer Marcus Hill, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of Morningview Drive at around 1:18 p.m. Monday. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who died from a gunshot […]
Decatur Police: Man found with methamphetamine, fentanyl during traffic stop
A Decatur man was arrested after police say he was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl during a vehicle stop.
Suspect charged in Birmingham shooting that killed 1, wounded 2
A 21-year-old suspect is behind bars in a Monday morning shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded, including a juvenile. Birmingham police Wednesday identified the suspect as Alphonso David Lockhart III. He is charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Charles Edward Smith. He is also...
wvtm13.com
Family member arrested after dispute leaves one man dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department obtained warrants for the arrest of Clinton Ruffin, 40, in connection with the murder of Orlando Ruffin on Thursday, Dec. 22. Investigators say during a dispute at a family gathering on Beulah Avenue, someone pulled a gun, shooting Orlando Ruffin multiple times....
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Sought For Questioning For Infant’s Death Arrested In Alabama
A Sullivan man who is a person of interest in an infant's death was arrested Dec. 28 in Alabama. Kurtis R. Taylor, 31, is in custody at the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. He will be extradited to Franklin County. Taylor's child, Kastiel, passed away July 5, 2022, allegedly from abuse.
WKRG
Woman dies in Alabama Jail days after being booked on DUI charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman died in the Birmingham City Jail just days before Christmas. Angela Karen Kimberly, 49, was found unresponsive in a single-person cell at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 by corrections staff, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 3:17 p.m., Kimberly was pronounced dead.
Man killed in Hueytown domestic shooting now identified
Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Hueytown early Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcus Cornelius Jackson. He was 38 and lived in Birmingham. Hueytown police responded to the 1400 block of Hueytown Road about 12:45 a.m....
WAAY-TV
St. Clair County man identified as victim of fatal DeKalb County wreck
A St. Clair County man has been identified as the lone fatality of a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 40-year-old Alex B. Hilyer of Ashville was traveling in a 2021 Ford Escape when he collided with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on Alabama 176, about 2 miles east of Collinsville.
weisradio.com
Single Vehicle Rollover in Leesburg Injures One on Thursday Morning
First Responders quickly reacted to reports of a single-vehicle rollover, taking place on Thursday morning in Leesburg, just prior to 11:00. They arrived at the scene of the wreck on Holman Street to find the truck upside down in a ditch. The female driver was removed from the vehicle and...
St. Clair County man killed, 2 others injured in head-on collision in north Alabama
A St. Clair County man was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said Wednesday night. Alex B. Hilyer, 40, of Ashville, was driving a 2021 Ford Escape that collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota 4Runner around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama State Route 176 near DeKalb County Road 325, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
49-year-old woman ID’d as inmate found dead in Birmingham City Jail cell
A woman who died in the Birmingham City Jail last week has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as Angela Karen Kimberly. She was 49. Kimberly, who was jailed Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a DUI and traffic warrants was found unresponsive Thursday by jail...
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
