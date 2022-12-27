A mother and her children were not only able to thwart a home burglary but also chase the suspect to a nearby store for police to arrest him. Court records show Morgan County Central Dispatch received a call from a child about 11 a.m. Wednesday. The child said there was a white man inside their home on Sixth Avenue, and he had been rummaging through boxes there.

DECATUR, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO