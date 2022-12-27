Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a huge last-second Christmas discount
Commercially released in early 2022 alongside its little and big brothers, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ was massively discounted on several different occasions over the last few months by both Samsung itself and retailers like Woot. But if you refused to jump through the device manufacturer's various hoops and also...
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
Apple iPhone 15 rumors suggest curves are back in fashion
Titanium sides and a move back to curved edges could still be on the cards…
Walmart no longer has price scanners and is often overcharging customers
walmart exteriorPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at Walmart recently? If you bought anything, you may want to check your receipts to make sure you were not overcharged. Many items that are not priced correctly, and you want to be sure to not overpay due to any pricing errors.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Android Headlines
Android 12 Lands On Samsung's Galaxy A01 & A02s in the US
After a year of waiting, Galaxy A01 and unlocked Galaxy A02s users in the US are finally getting the taste of Android 12. Samsung has released the big Android update for the two budget smartphones stateside. Neither model is eligible for Android 13. The Android 12 update is currently rolling...
itechpost.com
New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S23 Signature Colors, Other Release Data
Although the Samsung Galaxy S23 group of smartphones is not anticipated to launch until February, there are already a lot of rumors and leaks regarding these devices. However, according to Sam Mobile, 3D CAD renders were used to preview the look of Samsung's upcoming high-end phones before the Galaxy S23 launch event.
Our favorite camera phones of 2022: the standout handsets of the year
Some of our choices may be controversial, but here are the phones that impressed us most in 2022
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Apple Insider
Deals: Apple's M1 MacBook Pro drops to $999, save up to $500
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Pick up Apple's M1 MacBook Pro 13-inch for just $999, the lowest price available, or opt for a loaded model at $500 off. Are you in the market for a new laptop, but don't...
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Android Headlines
OPPO SoC coming in 2024 to challenge Qualcomm, Apple & MediaTek
OPPO is developing its own processor. That is a rumor we’ve heard several times thus far. Well, a well-known tipster just shared more info. Ice Universe said that OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphones in 2024. OPPO will start using its own SoC in smartphone in...
Android Headlines
Amazon is reportedly developing a standalone sports app
According to a recent report from The Information, Amazon is developing a standalone app for watching sports. This move signals Amazon’s continued push towards investing in its Prime Video platform and live sports content. CEO Andy Jassy recently referred to live sports as “a unique asset” that Amazon plans to continue investing in.
Android Headlines
OnePlus is the next Android OEM caught tweeting with an iPhone
It’s the end of 2022, so companies are naturally building up hype for 2023. Chinese company OnePlus has been doing just that, however, it may have slipped up. According to 91Mobiles, OnePlus accidentally tweeted about its upcoming Android smartphone using an iPhone. It’s no surprise when enterprise professionals use...
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 will feature Android's strongest vibration motor yet
OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 11 next week. The new flagship will be unveiled in China on January 4, 2023, with a global launch coming in February. Ahead of that, the company is building curiosity around the phone by sharing tidbits about it. OnePlus recently revealed that the OnePlus 11 will feature the strongest vibration motor in any Android smartphone yet. The company is also promising improved mobile gaming thanks to Super Graphics Engine.
Tesla stock collapse sees ‘nightmare’ losses head towards $1 trillion
Tesla stock has crashed to its lowest level since August 2020, falling more than 20 per cent over the last seven days.The stock collapse comes amid fears about production delays in China, as well as concerns that CEO Elon Musk has been distracted by his recent purchase of Twitter.The losses leave the electric car maker’s market cap below $350 billion, having been valued above $1.23 trillion just over one year ago. To put this in context, this loss is more than the combined value of all other car makers globally.On Tuesday alone, Tesla’s share price fell by more than...
