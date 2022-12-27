ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com

Independent Wrestler Jaysin Strife Has Passed Away

Independent wrestler Jaysin Strife (Nathan Blodgett) passed away yesterday at the age of 37 after battling an illness. He made his debut in 2004 and founded Magnum Pro Wrestling in 2010. He recently made an appearance on AEW Dark on November 16, in a match with Powerhouse Hobbs. His brother...
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended

A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.
411mania.com

Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite

In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
411mania.com

Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
411mania.com

WWE Releases Video of John Cena’s Off-Air Promo From SmackDown

– As previously reported, John Cena cut a promo after WWE SmackDown went off the air. WWE later released a clip of the promo on Instagram, which you can see below. Cena stated during the promo, “Because none of this is this without you. Thank you for a wonderful 20-year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night, and let’s have one hell of a 2023. Thank you!”
411mania.com

Miranda Gordy On Her Father Not Being Around For Her Career, Living In His Shadow

Miranda Gordy is the daughter of the late, great Terry Gordy, and she recently discussed the difficulty of living in his shadow and not being able to come to him for advice. Gordy is a rising star on the independent scene while her brother Terry Ray Gordy Jr. had a stint in wrestling, and she recently spoke with Kerry Morton on his AdFreeShows podcast The Family Business. Terry Gordy passed away in 2001, when Miranda was 12, and she talked about being the daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com

All-Atlantic Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, which will see two titles on the line and more. The company announced the following lineup for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta. * AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade...
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans

It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
411mania.com

Batista Backstage at Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Gerald Brisco were backstage at last night’s WWE SmackDown. Another name who was backstage at last night’s show was former WWE Champion Batista, aka Dave Bautista. Titus O’Neil shared a photo of Batista backstage at the event on Twitter, which you can see below.
411mania.com

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Yuya Uemura and Delirious are teaming up on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:. The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm...
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.30.22

It’s the final show of the year and that means we are going to be seeing more than a few big things this week. First and foremost, John Cena is back for his only match of the year as he teams with Kevin Owens to face Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. In addition, we have the Women’s Title on the line as Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Allegedly Had ‘Difficult Time’ With Becky Lynch Becoming Face of WWE Women’s Division

– During the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr.’s cohost, comedian Jeff Dye, discussed the breakdown of the former friendship between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in WWE when Lynch started her rise and ascension as “The Man” in 2018. Dye was previously in a relationship and dating Lynch around that time. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):
411mania.com

Karen Jarrett Says Max Caster Crossed A Line With His Rap Last Night on AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass took shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal with a rap on last night’s AEW Dynamite. During the rap, Max Caster noted that Jarrett was a ‘carny’ who stole money ‘like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.’ Karen Jarrett, who was previously Karen Angle, did not enjoy the rap and said that Caster crossed a line.
411mania.com

Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill

Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.

