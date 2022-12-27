ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor boys basketball tops Classical (R.I.) on clutch shot by Anthony Williams, 58-56, at Mohegan Sun

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

The Windsor High boys basketball team had never played in the Mohegan Sun Arena before Tuesday but the Warriors certainly didn’t have early game jitters at the Jiggs Cecchini Holiday Basketball Challenge.

Early in the second quarter of the game against Classical (R.I.), Windsor led by 18 points and it looked like the game was going to be a rout.

But Windsor faltered and Classical – last year’s Rhode Island Division I champion – rallied and the game ended up coming down to the second to last possession. Junior Anthony Williams hit a putback with 8.2 seconds left and the Windsor defense prevented Classical from getting off a shot and the Warriors (4-0) left the arena with a 58-56 victory.

“We shouldn’t have let up,” said junior guard Jakeel Martin, who came off the bench to score 12 points, including nine in the fourth quarter. “We had that lead. We should have kept pushing it. I think we could have played better as a team by passing the ball around. Could have played better defense.

“But I’m glad we picked it up, we stuck with it and got the win.”

Quintin Floyd had 12 points for Windsor and Williams had 11. Rashawn Tibbey, Windsor’s 6-foot-8 junior center, played sparingly in the first half due to an ankle injury. He had six points and the Warriors struggled to rebound, especially offensively, without him.

Freshman Eliezer Delbrey had 23 points to lead Classical (1-3).

“That team wasn’t going to stay down and roll over,” Windsor coach Ken Smith said. “We played the score. We got to stop doing that and play the game.

“We learned from this game today. Hopefully we don’t have another game like this. I’ll take the win.”

Windsor led 18-4 after the first quarter and 22-4 a minute into the second quarter. But the Classical Purple chipped away at the lead and trailed 33-25 at halftime. In the fourth quarter, the Purple went on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a fast break layup by senior Josuan DeLawrence that gave Classical its first lead since early in the first quarter, 50-48 with 4:47 left.

With 2:20 left, Abdul Evans’ floater in the lane put Classical up 56-54 but Martin hit two free throws 13 seconds later to tie the score. Windsor played solid defense and when Evans went up for a layup and missed, Martin was right there to grab the ball and send an outlet pass to Williams, who missed his layup. Martin was under the basket already but he missed his putback. Floyd grabbed the ball from Classical’s Evenson St. Franc, who rebounded it, but he missed too. Williams’ shot finally fell.

“I’m so proud of Tone,” Martin said of Williams. “Everybody was down there and fought to get the ball and put it back up and that just shows how bad we wanted it.”

Smith was not happy with how his team let Classical back in the game, but he liked their effort and the fact that they didn’t give up.

“I like them because they keep trying, they keep working, they show a lot of resilience when [Classical] took the lead,” he said. “They didn’t put their heads down. They just kept banging.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

