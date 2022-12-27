Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
Mary Louise Amiot – Obit
Mary Louise Amiot, 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, with loving family by her side. Mary Lou, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on July 31, 1938, to Louis and Louise (Noel) Audette on their farm near Huot, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, then attended elementary school at Huot, and Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls through her junior year. The family moved to Crookston in 1955 where Mary Lou graduated from the St. Joseph’s Academy as a member of the Class of 1956. She then began working for Fr. John O’Toole at the Our Northland Diocese newspaper. On July 6, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Joseph Amiot in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Crookston. During the ensuing years, their marriage would be blessed by the births of Deb, Deanna, Doug, Denice, and Dale. In 1966 Mary and Ken opened Ken’s Drive-In in Crookston and ten years later purchased The Kegs in Grand Forks, ND from Martha Muzzy. Six months after that they opened Your Host Drive-In in Crookston. From 1992 through 2003 Mary Lou was employed in dining services at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. In retirement, she began volunteering at the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and Riverview Hospital Gift Shop. Mary Lou couldn’t resist the lure of the food business so for ten years she worked part-time for New Horizons, the company that operated the RiverView Cafeteria.
kroxam.com
Elaine Hanson – Obit
Elaine Hanson, 69, Ada, MN, passed away, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Essential Health in Fargo, ND. Elaine Louise was born on October 6, 1953, the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Redlinger) Gerber, in Bismarck, ND. She moved with family to Carrington, ND, followed by a move to Ada, in 1970. She graduated from Ada High School in 1971. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Hanson. They were married on September 17, 1972, and spent over 50 years together.
kroxam.com
John M. Gunderson – Time of Service Announcement
John M. Gunderson, age 87, of Ada, MN, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home under the care of his loved ones and Hospice of the Red River Valley. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Petri Lutheran Cemetery, Gary, MN.
kroxam.com
FOUR PIRATE WRESTLERS COMPETING IN DAY 2 OF RUMBLE ON THE RED
The Crookston Pirate Wrestlers have four members competing on Day 2 of the Rumble on the Red Tournament at the FargoDome. Ethan Boll is in the championship at 220-pounds, while Gavyn Hlucny, Ethan Bowman, and Carter Coauette are all in wrestlebacks today. We will be updating the results down below.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-DECEMBER 29, 2022
There will be no school for the Crookston School District until Monday, January 2, for Winter Break. Classes resume on Tuesday, January 3. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions on the week of December 26-30. The Crookston Public Library will have Storytime today from...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 29, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rosa Maria Martinez, 24, of Eagle Pass, Texas, for DUI. Jennie Leora McConnell, 37, of Mahnomen, for 2nd-Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 12/28/2022 – At 2:34 p.m., the CFD...
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY FALLS TO FARGO NORTH 8-1 AT THE RALPH ENGELSTAD ARENA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team fell to a very talented Fargo North (N.D.) Spartans team on Wednesday night 8-1 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic. Scoring the lone goal for the Pirates was Jack Doda. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period has caused issues for the...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL KNOCKS OFF #1 RANKED HANCOCK
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team trailed by seven points with over three minutes left but finished the game playing outstanding basketball and came from behind to beat the #1 ranked (Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round of the Fergus Falls Holiday Classic. Crookston had three players in double figures in the game but used their outstanding defense in the final minutes to win the game.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S BASKETBALL TAKES ON #1 HANCOCK IN FERGUS FALLS – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team is 3-2 on the year after a win over the Roseau Rams a week ago, and now they travel to the Fergus Falls Holiday tournament where they will play the #1 ranked (in Class A) Hancock Owls in the first round at 4:00 p.m. today.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY GIVES UP TWO LATE GOALS IN 5-3 LOSS TO TARTAN
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team started fast taking an early 2-0 lead but gave up five of the last six goals in the game in a loss to the Tartan Titans 5-3 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena Holiday Classic on Thursday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — It took...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY CAN’T STOP WARROAD’S BIG LINE IN A 6 -1 LOSS
The #1 ranked Warroad Warriors first line scored five of their six goals, and they didn’t give up a shot on the net in the second period as they beat the Crookston Pirate Girls Hockey team 6-1 on the final day of the Warroad Holiday Classic. Right off the...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S BASKETBALL FOUL TROUBLE COSTS THEM LATE IN LOSS TO NCE/UH TITANS
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Basketball team had a 51-46 lead with just over eight minutes left in the game when Hunter Nicholas picked up his fourth foul, and two minutes later, the Pirates were down 54-51 to Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal. Crookston tied it at 54-54 with just over five minutes to go when the Titans Cole Bentley, who was playing with four fouls, made a strong move inside to score and was fouled by Nicholas, who picked up his fifth with 4:15 to go. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal outscored the Pirates 14-6 the rest of the way to beat Crookston 68-60 at Crookston High School.
Comments / 0