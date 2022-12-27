Mary Louise Amiot, 84, of Crookston, MN, passed away peacefully at her home early Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, with loving family by her side. Mary Lou, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on July 31, 1938, to Louis and Louise (Noel) Audette on their farm near Huot, MN. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith, then attended elementary school at Huot, and Lafayette High School in Red Lake Falls through her junior year. The family moved to Crookston in 1955 where Mary Lou graduated from the St. Joseph’s Academy as a member of the Class of 1956. She then began working for Fr. John O’Toole at the Our Northland Diocese newspaper. On July 6, 1957, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Joseph Amiot in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Crookston. During the ensuing years, their marriage would be blessed by the births of Deb, Deanna, Doug, Denice, and Dale. In 1966 Mary and Ken opened Ken’s Drive-In in Crookston and ten years later purchased The Kegs in Grand Forks, ND from Martha Muzzy. Six months after that they opened Your Host Drive-In in Crookston. From 1992 through 2003 Mary Lou was employed in dining services at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. In retirement, she began volunteering at the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and Riverview Hospital Gift Shop. Mary Lou couldn’t resist the lure of the food business so for ten years she worked part-time for New Horizons, the company that operated the RiverView Cafeteria.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO