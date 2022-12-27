Read full article on original website
Mass Oral Surgery joins Specialty1 Partners
Management services organization Specialty1 Partners recently added Mass Oral Surgery to its network. Mass Oral Surgery has locations in Norwood and Mansfield, Mass. The practice is led by Jon Turesky, DMD. Specialty1 Partners oversees three brands: Endo1 Partners, OS1 Partners and Perio1 Partners. They have a combined network of more...
How a membership plan can unlock practice growth in 2023
All businesses are knee-deep in planning for a successful year ahead around this time of year, and your dental practice is no different. You’re likely looking for new strategies to help alleviate some of your biggest challenges, whether it be new patient growth, current patient retention, or overcoming the challenges around staffing shortages.
Sonrava Health promotes chief clinical operations officer
Sonrava Health promoted Dr. Zhi Meng from regional president to chief clinical operations officer. Dr. Meng will oversee operations at Sonrava Health's more than 560 dental offices. Sonrava Health's dental brands include Western Dental & Orthodontics, Brident Dental & Orthodontics, Vital Smiles, Mid-Atlantic Dental Partners, DentalWorks and Perfect Teeth. Dr....
13 dental technologies receiving FDA clearance in 2022
Here are 13 dental innovations that received FDA clearance this year:. 1. Quadric BioMed received FDA 510(k) clearance for Proximerge 2, a square dental implant developed by James Grant, DDS, and Brad Renehan, DDS, MD. 2. Denti.AI Auto-Chart became the first dental auto-charting product to be cleared by the FDA....
