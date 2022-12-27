Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Family-owned mattress store closing after more than 100 years
PELHAM, Ala. — Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company has announced it's closing its doors after 107 years in business. The owners are retiring. The business was started in 1915 by Louis H. and Dixie A. Holtzclaw on the lines of Ensley and Fairfield in Birmingham. Since its opening, the mattress...
wvtm13.com
Alabama preps for Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Day three for Alabama means back to work for the Tide. Alabama practiced Wednesday in the Super Dome in prep for the Sugar Bowl. QB Bryce Young and OC Bill O'brien will speak to the media. Tune into WVTM13 starting at 4 p.m. for team coverage.
wvtm13.com
Kansas State eager for opportunity to play Alabama in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — No. 11 Kansas State, fresh off a Big 12 Championship win, is eager for the opportunity to play one of the top five programs in college football this season when they face Alabama Saturday in the Sugar Bowl. Speaking with offensive and defensive Wildcat players this...
