Jets hold steady at No. 15 in latest USA Today power rankings

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Jets have lost four straight after a 7-8 start, yet are still in the hunt for the playoffs, or “lurking” as they’ve been saying on Monday Night Football.

They’re also getting quarterback Mike White back this week after he has been cleared to play against the Seahawks after coming back from suffering three fractured ribs against the Bills in Week 14.

With all that, the Jets actually held steady at No. 15 in Nate Davis’ latest USA Today power rankings.

15. Jets (15): QB Mike White will be back in the lineup Sunday at Seattle … and might just be the spark Gang Green needs to end its 12-year playoff absence – assuming New York can win out and New England drops a game.

The Jets sit seven spots ahead of their Week 17 opponent, the Seahawks, who check in at No. 22. Once 6-3, the Seahawks also come into the penultimate week at 7-8 and are hoping for some help themselves to reach the postseason, sitting a half-game behind the Commanders at 7-7-1.

The Jets remain the lowest-ranked AFC East team, behind No. 5 Buffalo, No. 11 Miami and No. 13 New England,

