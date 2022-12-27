ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
PORT ROYAL, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

Midlands Pup-Shots December 29

Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
WALTERBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
SWANSEA, SC
WRDW-TV

Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Tyrone ‘Jack’ Jackson

Beaufort’s Tyrone “Jack” Jackson, 68, joined the United States Marine Corps in Montgomery, Ala., in 1973. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he trained at the Military Police School before being assigned at MCAS Beaufort as a Military Policeman. His next assignment was at Subic Bay Naval...
BEAUFORT, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies searching for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy