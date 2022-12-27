Read full article on original website
Related
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
Officials address heating issues at Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is addressing concerns being raised about heating issues for inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, in light of a recent cold snap that left the area in below-freezing temperatures for days.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Augusta
Augusta might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots December 29
Columbia Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Curious, Independent, Funny, Dignified, Couch potato Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs This adorable, chunky pup came in with her two sisters from the local shelter, all scared and timid about everything.
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Tyrone ‘Jack’ Jackson
Beaufort’s Tyrone “Jack” Jackson, 68, joined the United States Marine Corps in Montgomery, Ala., in 1973. After Boot camp at Parris Island, he trained at the Military Police School before being assigned at MCAS Beaufort as a Military Policeman. His next assignment was at Subic Bay Naval...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
Comments / 0