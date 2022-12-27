While many across the Midlands are preparing to celebrate the new year, the season is bittersweet for one business owner in the Hopkins-Eastover area. Scott Dorrill, the owner of 10203 Tires Plus, said he must vacate the premises before the end of the month. However, despite the circumstances, he is choosing to help the community by giving away tires for free.

EASTOVER, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO