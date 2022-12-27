Read full article on original website
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Greene Street neighbors start petition to turn lights back on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition hits the web asking for the streetlights to return to Greene Street. It comes after they shut down the lights because of a safety issue when exposed ground wiring began shocking dogs out on walks. Commissioner Jordan Johnson says they’re working to get temporary solar lighting for neighbors in Old Towne.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Kindness for Christmas: Blackville children blessed with gifts
When community members work together, so much goodness can happen. And so it did in Blackville the week leading up to Christmas this year. Local foster parent Catherine Mack has been caring for children in need for over 24 years. And for the second year in a row, Omari Hendrix and Wayman Johnson of the Sigma Pi Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. presented gifts of joy to local children.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
abccolumbia.com
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
WRDW-TV
Crews fight flames after trailers, vehicle catch fire in Graniteville
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple trailers and at least one vehicle caught fire Thursday in Graniteville. The fire was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at 241 Off Springs Road. Crews from multiple agencies responded, trying to reach the location from Off Springs, Good Springs, Outing Club and Hancock roads. In...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
coladaily.com
Eastover tire shop owner faced with eviction says, "all tires are free until Dec. 31st"
While many across the Midlands are preparing to celebrate the new year, the season is bittersweet for one business owner in the Hopkins-Eastover area. Scott Dorrill, the owner of 10203 Tires Plus, said he must vacate the premises before the end of the month. However, despite the circumstances, he is choosing to help the community by giving away tires for free.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Neighbor saves Blackville man from house fire
A Blackville man was rescued from his burning home by a neighbor. Charles Bosier’s Campbell Street home caught fire around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. However, he was unable to escape due to being asleep in bed and requiring the assistance of a walker and wheelchair to walk. With firefighters on the way, neighbors stepped in to help save Bosier.
wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
live5news.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
Grovetown grocery store manager honored after retiring from 49 years of work
Ron King is the manager at the KJ's in Grovetown, and on Friday friends, family, and coworkers surprised him with a retirement party.
WIS-TV
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and woman were arrested in connection with a robbery at an Augusta car wash.
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
WRDW-TV
Gas prices are steady here now, but twists and turns may be ahead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect a wild ride in the year ahead as fuel price fluctuate quite a bit, GasBuddy predicts. But for the time being, prices are holding close to steady in the Augusta area. In its annual forecast, GasBuddy says to expect a cooling in the...
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
