thepeoplesentinel.com
Kindness for Christmas: Blackville children blessed with gifts
When community members work together, so much goodness can happen. And so it did in Blackville the week leading up to Christmas this year. Local foster parent Catherine Mack has been caring for children in need for over 24 years. And for the second year in a row, Omari Hendrix and Wayman Johnson of the Sigma Pi Chapter of The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. presented gifts of joy to local children.
170 children in Orangeburg gifted with bikes for the holidays
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-based non profit Men of Hope is making sure no child feels left behind this holiday season. In its second annual bike distribution, the organization gave away 170 bikes to children throughout the county. “I’m allowing the children to see that we are there for them...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Walterboro neighbors concerned about new halfway house opening in the community
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are concerned about a new ministry that is set to open in the Walterboro area. Shield Ministries, an organization that claims to help convicted sex offenders rehabilitate and re-enter society, will open its doors off Barracada Road near Highway 17-A. About 50 men could be housed at the property […]
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
wach.com
SC NAACP support Colony Apartment residents following heat and water crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The president of the NAACP Columbia, SC branch released a statement addressing the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments in Richland County. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on behalf of the Executive Committee and membership, I want to address the ongoing issues in the Colony Apartments here in Richland County, Columbia, SC. What we are seeing is the long-term effects of neglect by the owners of The Monroe Group and we call for them to answer the many calls made to them and be accountable for this unethical negligence. The blatant disregard for the people who live in this area is beyond unreasonable and we demand that The Monroe Group be responsive, and proactive and handle all the issues of this community. We understand that many other issues need to be addressed and we stand with the residents of the Colony Apartments to get all issues accounted for and handled. We commend the City of Columbia City Council, City Departments, BBC, the Booker Washington Heights Community Association, and other organizations for stepping in and going above and beyond to care for the residents and their immediate needs. They have given concerted humanitarian efforts to address the many immediate issues by providing food, housing, security, and transportation for the displaced residents of the Colony Apartments. We applaud this show of care, concern, and quick action because we are our brother’s keeper, and these acts are true signs of the love of God. We encourage the City of Columbia leadership and other leadership to continue to give the provisions needed. The Columbia SC Branch will also keep abreast and follow up with the trajectory of this troubling situation in addition to other issues affecting the underserved areas of Richland County, Columbia, SC. We will hold the Monroe Group responsible and accountable for the disruption of the lives of the residents of the Colony Apartments. We will hold others accountable that have any involvement in these situations. We want to encourage the residents of the Colony apartments to stay prayerful, have patience and be proactive in the fight to make their home a community venture of peace.
WIS-TV
Free Medical Clinic in Columbia raises threshold to allow more residents access to healthcare
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Free Medical Clinic has raised the household income limit to allow more residents who are uninsured or have low income to qualify for free quality health care. During a recent meeting, board members voted to raise the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) from 200% to 250%...
abccolumbia.com
Law Enforcement ramps up traffic safety checkpoints
Irmo, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost New Year’s EVE and as many of you get read to head out and celebrate the end of 2022 and the start of 2023, Law Enforcement agencies across the Midlands are getting ready as well. Several agencies tell ABC Columbia News...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
wpde.com
Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
WIS-TV
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in January
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in January
WIS-TV
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond in Saluda County is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in connection with his death. On November 19, a hunter discovered 22-year-old Cyrus’ body along Hiland Farm Road...
Woman recovering after dog attack in Walterboro, officials say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in Walterboro on Thursday afternoon. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy told News 2 the dog attack happened off Witsell Street around 12:00 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics initially treated the adult woman for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene before she was […]
thecarrollnews.com
HPD arrests scammers from S.C.
Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
WRDW-TV
2 arrests bring peace to family of Saluda County murder victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in the death that’s part of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring in the CSRA.
carolinapanorama.com
Jennifer Bartell Boykin named Columbia’s City Poet Laureate
As one of only a few southern cities to recognize the position, One Columbia for Arts and Culture and the City of Columbia are proud to announce the selection of poet Jennifer Bartell Boykin as Columbia’s second Poet Laureate. Bartell Boykin will serve a four-year term that begins January 2022.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
