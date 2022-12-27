ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Russia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1l8l_0jw1FAKN00

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the Western price cap for five months from the start of February.

As part of an international campaign to curb Russia ’s ability to wage war, the G7 nations and Australia announced earlier this month that the $60 (€57; £48) per barrel price cap would come into effect on 5 December or “very soon thereafter”. It aims to reduce Moscow’s income from selling oil while tempering the potential for any spike in global prices as the Ukraine war enters its tenth month.

In response, Russia announced a ban on oil products to people observing the price cap will begin on 1 February and last until 1 July.

The $60 figure sets the cap near the current price of Russia’s crude, which recently fell below $60 a barrel. Some have criticised the cap as not low enough to cut into one of Russia’s main sources of income.

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, and a major disruption to its sales would have far-reaching consequences for global energy supplies.

The Russian decree was presented in response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organisations joining them”.

“Deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged,” the decree stated, referring to the US and other foreign states that have imposed the price cap.

“The established ban applies to all stages of supply up to the end buyer.”

Crude oil exports will be banned from 1 February, but the date for the oil products ban will be determined by the Russian government and could be after that date.

With agencies

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
CNN

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian planes

NATO fighter jets stationed in both the Baltic and Black Sea regions scrambled "multiple times over the past four days" to track and intercept Russian aircraft near alliance airspace, according to a statement posted by NATO's Allied Air Command. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy