Everything Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy said at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl press conference

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Michigan football had its first turn at the podium on Tuesday, with Vrbo Fiesta Bowl festivities now officially underway for both teams. While TCU arrived in Arizona on Christmas Eve, the Wolverines didn’t make it until two days later, with the plane touching down in Phoenix on Monday evening.

On Tuesday morning, the full complement of offensive players for the maize and blue met with the media for 45 minutes, including starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy spoke about preparation for the College Football Playoff semifinal, the season, his mentality, and much, much more. Here is everything he had to say.

Does he still expect to see TCU in its base defense?

Yeah, that’s something we’ve kind of been trying to balance out. But when you’ve been having so much success, all you’re doing kind of what you’ve been doing and your bread and butter, I don’t think they’re going to change up too much. But obviously, what we present as an offense, they’re probably going to do a little bit more four man rush and bring a little bit more pressure, but we kind of expect them to kind of stay to their bread and butter, because it’s what got them here.

Giving back via NIL

Um, for me, I just have such a amazing opportunity. And I’m so blessed to be in the position I am in and just being able to give back and kind of pay forward to the next generation, be able to show them just someone making a positive change in this world is my kind of internal drive and be able to make this world a better place at the end of the day.

What this week looks like compared to last year

It differs in we’ve been here before, we know that there’s a lot of things that could distract us from the task at hand in that this kind of week to prepare. We’re taking it much more as a business trip instead of like a vacation-feel like it was in Miami last year. So it’s a I’d say the biggest difference is just we’ve been here before and we know what to do.

Are there less distractions?

I think one of the really cool things, Coach Harbaugh kind of finessed a little bit was the non-travel guys would go do all the team activities and stuff like that. And the travel guys will kind of focus on ball and be able to get more meeting time and stuff like that. So definitely no beach, is one of the biggest distractions that we don’t have to worry about. But you know, they’re going to show up in different forms in different ways. So just being able to be aware of those and kind of nip them in the bud right away is going to be our biggest priority this week.

What’s special about this Michigan team?

We love each other. This isn’t just like a football team, where we all come together from different places and just try to win football games together. We absolutely love each other. We want every single one of us to succeed, no matter who it is. And yeah, I feel like that’s our biggest difference.

Where’d that love come from? Shared suffering?

For sure. I’d say, yeah, shared suffering. That’s something that is highlighted in like professions like the military and stuff like that and going through like SEAL training and all the hard work we went through in this offseason just kind of brought us closer together.

What does he remember from the end of the Georgia game last year?

Just deep pit in my stomach of regret, just that. Obviously, I was limited last year, but just those extra thoughts in my head of I could have done more, there’s more work to be done and in the offseason I should have taken advantage of more opportunities.

How did that shape this past offseason?

I want to say it just jump started the whole offseason. We hit it really hard right away, there was no kind of ‘let me take a week off, I’m a little burnt out.’ There was none of that, it was just kind of forward action, just building up this momentum that we’re still riding now. And we’re still kind of gaining more momentum.

How has working towards the goal of winning a championship manifested in the preparation?

It’s just been focusing on the task at hand every single week. We’re focused on going 1-0 because you can’t go 14-0 without going 1-0. And that’s just been our mantra that we’ve been going after every single week this whole year. And we’re just gonna stick to it.

On gifting headphones to his offensive line

Throughout my whole career, offensive linemen, to me, hold a special place in my heart is because they’re the unsung heroes. They’re the heartbeat of the offense. This group, especially, this year is absolutely amazing. I mean, combine their talent and their work ethic with just the great human beings that they are, it’s truly special.

Who’s impressed in bowl prep that isn’t an above the line player?

The early enrollees. I’m really excited about those guys. Just a lot of raw talent out there. It’s fueled by a lot of hunger, I can see it in their eyes. They want to work, they want to be great. I got nothing but good things to say about those guys. There’s no sense of entitlement, there’s no sense of complacency. They want to work, they want to get better. And we welcome that with open arms, for sure.

How the offense changed with Blake Corum out

It’s obviously going to change a little bit when you have a great player like that go down and not be able to contribute to the team anymore. But we’re just so blessed and fortunate to have the running backs that we do behind him. And they were ready for that moment, no matter what. (Donovan Edwards) was ready for that moment. So it’s been an easy transition.

Has he changed the way he’s approached the game with Corum out?

I haven’t really changed much, but just the expectation that I might have to bring more to the table with him going down. He’s been a central point of our offense, and just being able to kind of fill that role a little bit more since he’s been down in the games that followed. But yeah, I don’t think anything’s really changed for me mentality-wise, just the expectation that I might have to do a little bit more.

Was having more on his plate something he’s been waiting for?

Well, no matter what it is, it is what it is. And obviously, I’m gonna welcome that with open arms. I get so excited with moments like that, and opportunities that I can capitalize on, but at the end of the day, I was ready for whatever and yeah, I’m gonna be ready for whatever.

How did the expectations change from last year to this year?

I don’t think the mentality changes. Favorite, not favorite. It’s just how are we going to perform in those 60 minutes. Because it’s nameless, faceless opponents, don’t matter who it is that lines up across from us. It’s just gonna be what we’ve been doing all year, which is smashing people and executing at a high level.

Michigan’s style of play

I think that’s one of the beautiful things about it. Teams know what we’re gonna do, and we’re still able to do it. But I just you go back to the history of the sport of football and teams that are able to run the ball are usually more successful teams. And yeah, I feel like that’s just a really great thing to have as your identity, to be able to run the ball because I’m passing in something that’s extremely complementary of that and it could be very deadly in football games.

When did he come to that realization that it’s beneficial for him?

It’s all about winning games. It’s all about winning games. And I feel like that’s the No. 1 thing as a quarterback is — like Tom Brady, he said the No. 1 thing as a quarterback is not losing the game. And I just feel like that’s what it’s all about. It’s not about the individual statistics, not about the PFF grades or anything like that. It’s about winning football games.

How is this team better this year than last year?

I feel like last year was just kind of a benchmark that we can look at for the whole offseason, realize that you know we can get there. And I feel like in the years past there was always that just you can’t get over the hump of Ohio State and the Big Ten Championship. Last year we did and to be able to refer back to that as a reference point, itt’s been used throughout the whole offseason because it just fuels us even more. And we need to get past that point. And that it’s not just we’re not just happy to be here. We want to get past it.

TCU players have seen his improvement on film, how does he feel like he’s improved?

Obviously I just feel a lot more comfortable. Just with more experience, more reps and game-like situations and just feel a lot more comfortable out there. And I feel like my arm has been finally 100% As the year has been going on, it’s been helping so much and just being more more kind of comfortable with the offense. That’s something that was really — we were kind of putting bits and pieces together throughout the year at the beginning of the year. And then now I feel like it’s finally found its groove and its flow and our sense of identity and it’s just been really effortless to put myself in that position and do what we’ve been doing these last few Saturdays.

How limited was the playbook last year vs. now?

I always wanted all of it so I wasn’t always ready for all of it last year, but it was just specific to the quarterback runs, maybe a couple play action passes and stuff like that. But nothing like the full menu and being able to kind of get all those reps. The last 13 games of the full menu has been huge because now you’re getting to a point like this big game. Tensions can be high. I’m so comfortable in the full menu and being able to perform anything they ask me.

Did he have to step up as a leader with Erick All and Cade McNamara transferring?

I was trying to step up as leader before they left you know, I feel like that’s one of the special things about this team is that there’s not just four or five leaders on this team. There’s a hundred. Just them going down — I wish them nothing but the best of luck. But at the end of the day, that leadership role does has has have to be filled and do whatever I can to just be a person that leads by actions, not by his words. And I feel like that’s really important, especially amongst a group of leaders.

How different is preparation now compared to in-season?

I feel like the week to week and just getting a sense of rhythm throughout the year. And this just kind of like, two-three weeks has been like a whole new season. It almost feels like a whole ‘nother ball camp. We call it Christmas camp. And it’s just a two-game season that we have now. So it’s been a blessing to be able to have that much time to focus on one game. But it definitely kind of knocks off the rhythm that you’ve built up throughout the year. So we’re trying to maintain that in any way we can.

Is there anything specific they’re doing?

I think it’s Coach Harbaugh did a really good job of keeping the weekly schedule intact even if it wasn’t Wednesday, practice on a Wednesday, it was Wednesday practice on a Sunday, just being able to kind of keep that same structure that we’ve been kind of conditioned to all year and he’s done a really good job of that.

How does he manage anticipation before the game? Has it been killing him?

It really hasn’t been. I’ve just been trying to stay in the moment as much as possible and to be able to try to use these days and weeks to improve as much as possible. Because you take advantage of this time off and it’s really beneficial in the long run. So just in staying in the moment and taking it day by day.

On Mimi Bolden-Rodgers

I think Coach Mimi brings — it’s something different, something that I hope every college football program has. It’s a different perspective, let alone all the hard work she puts in and how bright she is as a human being. She just has a different perspective on life and just situations that go on in the football facility. And it’s just an extreme blessing to be able to have that different perspective available to you at all times, to be able to ask her anything and she really is like a sister to us. We love her to death and it’s been awesome to have her on this

What have the last couple of weeks been like?

It’s been relaxing, it’s been motivating. It’s been inspiring. Everything about this time off has just been fueling me to get better in any way I can. But it’s also great to feel this comfortable being in this position because we were here last year.

Knowing what he knows today, what would he tell himself at the start of the season?

It goes by fast. I feel like last year, everything was so brand new and it was kind of moving in slow motion. But this year, it’s like doing it all over again. And the time went by like that and just being able to tell my self from Week 1, ‘Just take it easy, take it slow. Enjoy every moment of it.’ That’s definitely what I’m telling myself.

Is the team better prepared this year vs. last year?

For sure. Yeah, just like anything in life, the second time around is always going to be more comfortable and you’re gonna be able to use those lessons you learned from the previous year and apply them to the next year, this year. And yeah, I feel like there was a lot that we learned from last year that’s gonna help us this time around.

First thought landing in Phoenix

Blessings, blessings. Yeah, cuz it was getting real cold up in Ann Arbor. But I remember when we were back home, they’re saying it’s gonna be a little chilly — 40 degrees. We’ll take that any day of the week! But yeah, it was awesome to be able to feel that dry heat.

His relationship with JD Johnson

Yeah, JD being the only guy from Arizona, taking that step, moving thousands of miles across the country. The thing I love about him is he’s good. I just know he’s gonna be an amazing coach one day. Has coach, quarterbacks coach, we’ll see whatever role he’s in. He’s gonna be an amazing coach because he’s an amazing friend. He’s amazing. He’s an amazing person to look up to, mentor. Just everything about how he approaches himself every day is awesome. So just being able to have fun in the room and having a great friend. It’s a blessing.

What has he learned from him?

He has like an unconscious ability to not worry about or not feel like a victim in the situation that he’s been dealing in, been through. It’s super inspiring. Just when the love of your life and everything you’ve been working for, it’s been taken from you still show up with a smile on your face and go to work every single day — super inspiring. So just being able to learn from him and that resilience that he carries.

Did he give him advice on where to eat in Arizona?

I’ve been here a lot because my cousins, actually — they went to my Chaparral so I’ve been out here a lot to train and just kind of soak up the dry heat so some familiar with this place and I love it. So happy to be back. Yeah, great spot.

Smiley face on his hand

So my sophomore year in high school, it was my first loss as a starting quarterback. And it was a game that was not too good. I had a couple picks. Just things weren’t going my way and after the game, I was signing autographs and a little girl came up to me. And she kind of just drilling me with questions like, ‘Why were you so mad out there? You looked so upset. Why weren’t you having fun?’ All this and I was just like, I don’t know. I just wasn’t having a good day and all this, blah blah blah. And she’s like, ‘You need to smile more,’ drew the smiley face on my hand. And I just kind of — it was such a profound moment for just how simple it was and how — I don’t know, it was like just maybe a seven year-old girl telling me that. And I just wore it on my hand for the rest of the games because I kind of took that message to heart and we went undefeated from then. So it was kind of a little bit of a superstition for me and it’s just a subtle way of just promoting positivity in this world.

Initial impression of TCU’s defense

Extremely talented, very fast. They do a great job of just kind of mixing up things with their three safeties looks, three safeties, and three from the bottom, something we haven’t really seen before as concrete as they play so it’s different. It’s unique, but it’s also exciting to see how we kind of pair up against them.

Thoughts on the secondary

Very fast, physical, especially No. 1, 3 — I mean, 26 comes down hard. They just have a nose for the football and I feel like it’d be awesome for our receivers to kind of go up against that physicality and that speed, just be able to put ourselves up against that, I think is what’s most exciting about our guys matching up.

Like I said earlier, he was just a guy that never took the victim mentality and everything that he’s been through and everything that was taken away from him. He’s just showed up every single day with a smile on his face and a drive to learn and to get better and to try to be the best coach one day that he can be. And it’s super inspiring to be around that guy and he’s a great friend of mine. I love everything about that guy and I’m excited to see what the future holds for him.

An example of Johnson’s contribution

I mean, he’s just a sponge. Obviously, when we’re there, he doesn’t try to do too much. He just tries to take in as much information and knowledge as possible. But he’s one of our signalers and just being able to kind of look to the sideline before every play and see him and his confidence and he kind of — I don’t know it rubs off on me. Just has been able to kind of have that smile on the sideline and be able to just exuberant, that confidence. It’s awesome. It’s really awesome.

His pregame routine

Well, it starts with like a 30 to 45 minute meditation in the morning, right when I wake up — it’s like that gets everything going and towards gametime. Once I get onto the goalposts it’s just like a 10 minute tune up where I just try to focus on my breath, focus on my heartbeat to slow everything down and just go to that centered place where I can be anywhere in the world and I’m gonna feel the same way. And yeah, I feel like that 10 minute one is most important because it just locks me in right before — sometimes needed.

More guys are doing it now

Yeah, the most beautiful thing about is that I just have to tell them about it and they’ll go and learn on their own. And I put on like a couple of meditation apps for people and all like in the guided meditations on YouTube and stuff like that and had some really good conversations. But you know, this team’s it. I’ve never been around a group of guys where they’re just so driven to do anything they can to get better. And that’s one of the things that helped me the most and they want that. They want it to help them the most. So it’s been cool to kind of see it play out and more people grow.

Spirituality on the team

Pastor Robby (Emery), we added him to the staff because of how impactful he was to every single one of us and he is that guy that we can go to about anything inside or outside of football. And that’s really special to have on the staff because it kind of keeps the individuals just rooted in their faith, rooted in just there being and he’s done so much for us, whether it be chapel, whether it be prayer before the games. But I think it’s that individual relationship aspect that he brings that is really, really beneficial for us.

Jim Harbaugh called it ‘a godly mission’

For sure. I feel like it’s definitely a godly mission because we’re doing it all for him, all praise for a man upstairs, for God, the universe source — whatever you want to call it. And along the way of doing that there’s just been so much joy that’s been brought upon, just leading and doing everything in His name. And yeah, I feel like that’s the stem root of the happy mission is doing it for Him.

Most impactful person at Nazareth Academy

Definitely Coach Tim Racki. I mean, he’s a guy that in situations like these I always revert back to things he would say — like don’t eat the cheese. It’s all a trap. Like all the distractions that can be floating around, don’t buy into it at all.

But that man just instilled like grit and confidence in me that no coach had the ability to and I just give so much praise to him. I mean the state championship this year for a guy starting 2-4. I mean he’s the best and I hope to see him. But that man, he’s awesome. He definitely impacted me in a lot of ways.

What does he know now that he didn’t 13 games ago?

A lot of things come with it, just like days like this. It definitely kind of puts things in perspective of, I don’t know — position in life or professional life could change your life drastically and be able to see that at a young age. It’s been awesome because it prepares me for future paths in life and stuff like that. But uh, it’s a blessing and a curse and I’ve seen more blessings than curses and I love every single ounce of it.

When did he know this team was special?

Probably going back to the offseason when we had our first fourth-quarter finisher and everybody was just eating it up, eating it up. And this was a team that just wanted nothing more than to get better and strive for greatness and we relish in the hard work. We love this stuff and I think that was something that separates us from a lot of other teams from the past and from teams that we go up against.

What Sherrone Moore means to him and the offense

Everything. That’s one of the — I like to say the offensive line is the heartbeat of offense, but he’s the one pumping blood. I mean, he gets everything going from a receiver standpoint from my mental standpoint and the running backs, from the offensive line, from the tight ends. Everything he brings to the table and just kind of rubs off on us and his energy (carries over to the games). Like, it’s something you can’t teach somebody, you can’t coach and just he has a way of motivating us that I’ve never been around any coach that has the ability to that.

What stands out most about TCU on film?

Athletic, fast and tough. I mean, there are a bunch of Texas guys that grew up playing football and loved every ounce of it and they’re they’re fast and tough but it’s definitely the thing that stands out the most defensive scheme.

How do you attack the 3-3-5 front?

Well, if they stay in the 3-3-5, it’s gonna be a lot of smashing because it just opens up a lot of holes, a lot of running lanes and just being able to move people is going to be huge for us. But yeah, just bringing the Big Ten to the Big 12 and just showing them what we’re all about.

Does he know Max Duggan?

I don’t but I know his tight end that he’s played with in high school really well. Yeah. So I know a little bit about him. Yeah, I just love everything about how he plays and how he holds himself and he’s had such a great season this year. And I got nothing but respect for the guy.

His relationship with Davis Warren

Extremely talented. I mean, the ceiling for him, I can’t even tell you, but he he’s a super, super bright kid. Always like talking about adversity that JD went through and he went through the same thing with just his whole journey through cancer and all that. And he’s just another inspiration that I get to look at in my room every single day. And yeah, he holds himself to a high standard, like professional every single day and this is also going to kind of be able to go to war with that guy and go to work with them on a day to day basis.

What Olu means to the team

We talk about the offensive line being the heartbeat and he’s the one leading the way. Everything that he’s brought to the team since he’s got here, it’s just been nothing but positive energy and just excellence. Excellence is one word that I can describe that guy. He’s a great human being and a great football player. But yeah, he’s just meant everything to his team.

How they collaborate

Like being a first year quarterback, there was just like a lot to learn really fast. And he’s a veteran. He’s seen it all. He’s played against Clemson. He’s played against a lot of big, big teams and just for him being able to handle the front and he handled the secondary when we’re looking at pre snap IDs and stuff like that has been used because it just takes takes weight off my plate. And it’s just been a blessing to be able to have that as a young quarterback and yeah, he’s taught me so much just on a day to day basis in practice at this point, and — ‘You know what, this guy is showing different like leverage and his shoulders when he’s about to lean and blitz,’ and there’s little things that I picked up from him along the way of that veteran kind of mindset.

His shoes

I think they’re really cool shoes, one. It just lets everyone know back home that this couldn’t be done without the support from everyone in Ann Arbor. I mean, we have such a great fan base, such a great student body that we get to go to school with every day and be surrounded with every day. And I just feel like Ann Arbor is a really special place and that we have the ability to kind of put it on the map a little bit more. And yeah, just we wouldn’t be here without them. So it just means a lot to kind of wear them on our shoes.

What does he say to the people of Ann Arbor?

That we wouldn’t be here without them. We are extremely grateful and extremely blessed to be a part of this great university that they support with an undying passion. And this is all for them. I mean, we’re doing it for each other, one, but it’s all for the pride of Michigan, for the pride of Ann Arbor.

How he kept an orange on his desk after the Orange Bowl loss last year

It was there for a while, honestly, like a month before it just got all nasty. That reminder was just something that, just take little bits and pieces, whether it be like comments that people make or just confetti or stuff like that where it’s just little reminders that you see every single day that just keeps us pushing, keeps us reminded why we love the suck and why we embrace it and why we just attack every day with enthusiasm unknown to mankind.

And yeah, it was a great, great little piece to have, just as a reminder that we need to do more than that. We need to keep going and we need to keep pushing.

An example of something that motivates him

Probably Meechie. Yeah, probably. Everything that he’s done for us. Inspiration that he’s given us. We are wearing him on our helmet. We did it last week. But he’s just been an inspiration to me personally, and especially our team. So definitely doing it for him and making sure that he’s gonna watch down on a victory and he’s gonna help us, help lead us there.

What would Meechie say?

It’s just like everything that when I think of Meechie is just the smile that he brings right when you look at him. And he’d probably say nothing but like, ‘Best of luck, man. I’m rooting for you. I love you guys,’ and just all positivity. Like I’m getting chills right now thinking about it. But yeah, I don’t know what it would be but I know it’d be positive.

On the team embracing Meechie

Yeah, I feel like that’s what’s so special about this group is how grateful we are and how mature a lot of these guys are just being able to put life in perspective and really understand what we have right now as players of the University of Michigan and the impact we can make on people like Meechie and just bringing them into our family. Just any little thing that could kind of bring a smile to their face or bring a better, brighter day. To their lives. And it’s just been beneficial in both ways to have guys like Meechie be a part of our brotherhood.

What's Jim Harbaugh like?

Um, nothing but great things I can say. I mean, he’s always pushing me, he is always trying to find every little way that I can improve and that’s all that I can ask for. And besides coaching football, he’s just been a great father figure. I mean, he loves us with a genuine love. It’s not just like, I love you for the jersey number and he loves us for our heart and soul and that’s something that’s very appreciative because it’s hard to come by in this business.

Playing QB knowing that Jim Harbaugh has played the position

It just brings a sense of reassurance what he’s giving you coaching tips that he’s been there, he made those same mistakes and that you can trust him that much more. For sure, yes, yes, He’s forgiving. And like I said, that’s the genuine love, genuine love. It’s not just about producing, it’s about improving and becoming a better player. At heart, I’m having so much fun. It’s just an absolute blast. So I’m loving every bit of it so far.

How long did it take to recognize Olu would be a key figure for this team?

Probably first practice when I saw — I’ve never seen him before. When I saw someone stick Mazi and keep him in place, yeah, I’ve never seen that. And him just showing his strength and his leadership throughout this whole journey that we’ve been on together. It has been amazing to see, amazing to see him grow.

Favorite Jim Harbaugh story

I’d have to say — some of that I can point out specifically was every fourth quarter finisher that we have where we just go through it after at the end of like a two-hour banger. He’s right there with us doing the same thing. And I feel like that just speaks to his love for us because he’s not going to tell us to to do something that he won’t do. And just being able to kind of see him like sitting on the floor and just literally about to pass out. It’s a little bit different. It’s a little bit different looking at him the next time the next day, and just knowing he went through that with you and that’s definitely like one of the biggest things that stand out to me about him is that he’s willing to go through everything we’re going through.

How does he do?

He kills it. He attacks it, he attacks it. He definitely has some physical that kind of inhibit him to do what he was able to do like 20 years ago, but he kills it. He attacks it. We can tell that he’s going as hard as he can. So it’s really cool to see.

What is 'smash?'

I think it’s something that our offensive line knows the term very well — moving a man against as well from point A to point B. I just feel like it’s a constant like boa constricting mentality of just we’re never gonna give up, just hit you in the mouth and we embrace it. We love it. We love it. And yeah, that’s my way to define ‘smash.’

Does he have a sneaky competitive streak?

Yeah, it’s, it was actually I had uber-competitiveness, very competitive nature when I was growing up, and once I got to IMG I realized that over-competitive nature can kind of hurt you in some ways, and I’ve been kind of trying to dial it back down to be more focused and balanced and not let my emotions get too much of a hold on me. But that inner competitive beast is still in there for sure.