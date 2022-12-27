Artists share skills to help others create glass artwork

Nestled along the gas stations leading up to I-475 along Airport Highway in Holland, a creative space is providing a place for anyone to begin crafting glassworks.

“It's a fun getaway from the kids, and we can create something that we get to keep,” Laurie Nevers, 48, of Dundee, Mich., said Tuesday as she placed glass pieces together with Kendra Kuhn, 47, also of Dundee.

Copper Moon Studio specializes in helping people of all backgrounds create glass artwork with help from their young creative staff.

“I'm not crafty,” Ms. Kuhn said, highlighting the accessibility of the studio to people who may not feel particularly artistic.

The studio came ready with multiple ideas to help. “Stencils if you need it,” Ms. Kuhn said as she outlined a design for a glass candleholder.

Along with the creative studio space the smell of freshly popped popcorn mixed with warm cozy space. Toward the front of the building, professional works from local artists dotted the gallery space, providing a glimpse into what was possible with the materials.

“Some of those artists come in about once or twice a month as well, and teach classes,” said Cody Mohr, 21, an instructor at the studio.

Between the organized bins of colored glass and the clean and well-lit tables, the studio lends itself to adults and children who would like to take a crack at melting glass into recognizable forms.

“We come once a year,” said Jami Sunday, 42, of Perrysburg.

For Ms. Sunday, the studio offered a hands-on task her girls could enjoy while she was able to catch up with another mother who was present.

With the holidays under way Ms. Sunday’s daughter, Ava, 13, reflected on what she liked about coming out to Copper Moon. “There is freedom to do whatever you want and get to choose what you want to do,” she said.

Between creative control and the available refreshments, her day was made.

And even for children more than half of young Sunday’s age, the studio remained a fun source of excitement and exploration.

“We've looked through this before, but he was never old enough,” Alex Williams, 39, of Whitehouse said of her 5-year-old son, Ryke.

On Tuesday, they planned on making a panda coaster at the studio.

“He's just old enough to start doing this stuff,” she said.

Ms. Williams said it was a bonding moment for her and her son, representing a “good opportunity for us to do something together.”

By the end, the two had a memory. They will need to come back in a week after the kiln heats their arrangement into a permanent placement.

“I liked putting the pieces together,” young Williams said, adding that he would be very excited to see the final product.