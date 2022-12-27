Read full article on original website
A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
Jackson Free Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Monday were approving parts of a state budget for the year that begins July 1, and it is substantially larger than the budget for the current year. The biggest state-funded portion of the new budget is nearly $6.3 billion general fund. With...
Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
Third-party report found state failed to follow established procedures. Gov. Bill Lee this week announced he is taking action to ensure the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) follows proper protocol when administering lethal injection.
WLOX
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call 228.826.5283. Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash wait for updates. The Coast Guard had to put the recovery mission on hold today due to the stormy weather. Woman paints rocks in memory of loved ones...
city-countyobserver.com
Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them. INDIANAPOLIS—Recent polling by Bellwether Research reveals Indiana Republicans’ preferences when it comes to their party’s nominee for U.S. senator, governor and president—as well as the most important issues to Hoosiers. The poll was conducted with...
Nearly seven weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, and after 19,000 tips in a quadruple-murder investigation that drew nationwide attention, Idaho authorities announced Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old Ph.D. criminology student. Correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
wemu.org
The Michigan Legislature officially ended its session Wednesday, leaving a host of priorities for next year. Incoming leadership says monetary policy items, like writing the state’s next budget and increasing tax breaks for low-income workers, are among its early goals. Democratic Senator Winnie Brinks will be her chamber's next...
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
CBS News
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
HARRISBURG — Good-government advocates and voting experts say Pennsylvania should change a recount law that was weaponized by activists and delayed the state’s certification by several weeks. A Votebeat and Spotlight PA review of historical legislative records and news articles found that the 1927 provision has not been...
seminolesentinel.com
Texas lawmakers won’t gavel in for the new legislative session until January, but they got their first chance to file bills Monday By 1 p.m., Texas legislators filed more than 800 bills pertaining to an array of matters. Thousands of pieces of legislation are filed each session, but most never make it into law. The first day of bill filing, though, can shed light on legislators’ priorities and…
deltanews.tv
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
Courthouse News Service
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced an admitted drug offender lower than is prescribed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s guidelines, rejecting its reasoning that purer methamphetamine is indicative of a defendant’s role in criminal drug trafficking. This reasoning is “divorced from reality,” per a ruling cited by the judge.
WLOX
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III aims to tackle issues across the state as legislators prepare for session in the new year. Making plans for the Magnolia State, State Representative Jeffrey Hulum III enters his freshman year as a state leader with high hopes for Mississippi. “We...
mississippifreepress.org
To quote the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, elections can have consequences. “The vote is extremely important; one could even say it is sacred. In a democratic society, it is our most effective and effective nonviolent tool. And we must put it to use,” Lewis continued.
Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.
WMDT.com
WILMINGTON, Del. – Nearly $30,000 was donated to the Delaware Democratic Party by FTX executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried himself. According to the Federal Election Commission, the CEO of the embattled crypto-currency company FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, contributed over $9,700 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware in August, just months before the company collapsed and he was indicted.
CBS News
