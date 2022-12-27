ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CBS News

Judge rules suspect in Colorado voting machine tampering case is incompetent

A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado's primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge ruled Thursday. At the request of Richard Patton's lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted.
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Free Press

Mississippi Legislators Work to Approve State Spending Plans

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators on Monday were approving parts of a state budget for the year that begins July 1, and it is substantially larger than the budget for the current year. The biggest state-funded portion of the new budget is nearly $6.3 billion general fund. With...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Suspect arrested in Idaho student murders

Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania in a major break in the murder case of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds last month. Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
city-countyobserver.com

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them

Poll Shows Indiana Republicans Want Daniels, Braun, And Trump Representing Them. INDIANAPOLIS—Recent polling by Bellwether Research reveals Indiana Republicans’ preferences when it comes to their party’s nominee for U.S. senator, governor and president—as well as the most important issues to Hoosiers. The poll was conducted with...
INDIANA STATE
CBS News

Suspect in custody in Idaho murder investigation

Nearly seven weeks after four University of Idaho students were killed, and after 19,000 tips in a quadruple-murder investigation that drew nationwide attention, Idaho authorities announced Friday the arrest of a 28-year-old Ph.D. criminology student. Correspondent Danya Bacchus reports.
MOSCOW, ID
seminolesentinel.com

Texas lawmakers target property taxes, election fraud and transgender people in new legislation ahead of 2023 session

Texas lawmakers won’t gavel in for the new legislative session until January, but they got their first chance to file bills Monday By 1 p.m., Texas legislators filed more than 800 bills pertaining to an array of matters. Thousands of pieces of legislation are filed each session, but most never make it into law. The first day of bill filing, though, can shed light on legislators’ priorities and…
TEXAS STATE
deltanews.tv

The City in Mississippi Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Black Enterprise

Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
JACKSON, MS
Courthouse News Service

Meth sentencing guidelines rejected as too harsh

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge in Mississippi sentenced an admitted drug offender lower than is prescribed by the U.S. Sentencing Commission’s guidelines, rejecting its reasoning that purer methamphetamine is indicative of a defendant’s role in criminal drug trafficking. This reasoning is “divorced from reality,” per a ruling cited by the judge.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware GOP calls on State Democratic Party to reject FTX contributions

WILMINGTON, Del. – Nearly $30,000 was donated to the Delaware Democratic Party by FTX executives, including Sam Bankman-Fried himself. According to the Federal Election Commission, the CEO of the embattled crypto-currency company FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, contributed over $9,700 to the Democratic State Committee of Delaware in August, just months before the company collapsed and he was indicted.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

CBS News

