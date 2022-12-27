Read full article on original website
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs
Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
Medical News Today
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
Hershey's sued after study found lead and other heavy metals in its dark chocolate
Hershey's misled buyers of its dark chocolate by not disclosing the products contain lead and another potentially harmful chemical, according to a lawsuit filed against the candy maker. Nassau County, New York, resident Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought dark chocolate products sold by Hershey had it revealed...
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Buffalo husband and wife house more than 100 people in their church during deadly Christmas blizzard
It started with a Facebook post on Christmas Eve: "Is everyone Good? Checking in." While many responded to Buffalo pastor Vivian Gallon-Robinson's question in the affirmative amid a brutal winter storm, the conditions ignited a rush of action to help those who had been catapulted into dire circumstances. Gallon-Robinson and...
findingfarina.com
An Overview of Vertigo
Among the many things, you might want to know about vertigo is how to cure it, what causes it, and what symptoms it has. The information you learn here will help you make the best decision regarding managing this condition. Symptoms. Vertigo can last hours and days, depending on the...
aarp.org
Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal
Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
Medical News Today
All about the recurrent laryngeal nerve
The recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) branches off the vagus nerve in the neck. The RLN is critical for speech as it provides nerve function to muscles in the larynx, our voice box. People have. , one on each side of the neck. Instead of following the direction of the vagus...
aao.org
Sleep Apnea and Glaucoma
Do you have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)? If so, you probably know that leaving it untreated can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. But did you know that this dangerous sleep disorder may also lead to vision loss from glaucoma?. OSA is a...
Treating trauma with weights
About 12 million Americans are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, with the symptoms of PTSD contributing to long-term health issues. But many are finding relief through a common form of exercise, lifting a burden through weightlifting. Correspondent Barry Petersen.
An aggressive treatment for AIDS | 60 Minutes Archive
From 1997, the story of Dr. Mahlon Johnson, a neuropathologist at Vanderbilt Medical Center, who was infected with the AIDS virus when he cut himself while performing an autopsy. Dr. Johnson immediately began an aggressive treatment, that proved effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci makes one of his first 60 Minutes appearances in this report.
allnurses.com
Stiff Person Syndrome: Knowledge is Power
In 1956, Mayo Clinic physicians Frederick Moersch and Henry Woltman observed 14 patients with varying levels of muscular rigidity in their torsos, abdomens, and thighs. It must have been a baffling presentation. Dr. Moersch and Dr. Woltman were first credited with recognizing this condition as a discrete neurologic entity and...
12tomatoes.com
Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House
Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.
CBS News senior travel adviser shares 2023 travel industry wish list
As the travel industry emerges from some year-end chaos, 2023 is providing a fresh start for the industry. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg shares what he would like to see in airports, at hotels and for cruise lines in the new year.
How Creative Are You? Scientists Developed a 4-Minute Test to Find Out
A simple quiz can shed some light on how you problem-solve.
Setting successful resolutions for 2023
New Year's resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to keep. Amy Morin, a psychotherapist and editor-in-chief of VeryWell Mind, joins CBS News to discuss intentional goal-setting and how to keep yourself on track in the new year.
Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
Life-changing experience leads Minneapolis woman to offer free haircuts to homeless
A Minneapolis woman became inspired by a life-changing haircut she got when she was younger, and found a way to help others in her community look their best — even if they couldn't afford it. Katie Stellar said growing up, her mother would cut her hair since she was...
Family turns unimaginable grief into a blessing
Three kids were taken in by their aunt and uncle after their parents died from health issues within months of each other. The health issues led the aunt and uncle to discover their own ailments. David Begnaud shares more.
