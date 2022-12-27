ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
Medical News Today

What is the normal platelet count range based on age?

As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
findingfarina.com

An Overview of Vertigo

Among the many things, you might want to know about vertigo is how to cure it, what causes it, and what symptoms it has. The information you learn here will help you make the best decision regarding managing this condition. Symptoms. Vertigo can last hours and days, depending on the...
aarp.org

Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal

Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
Medical News Today

All about the recurrent laryngeal nerve

The recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) branches off the vagus nerve in the neck. The RLN is critical for speech as it provides nerve function to muscles in the larynx, our voice box. People have. , one on each side of the neck. Instead of following the direction of the vagus...
aao.org

Sleep Apnea and Glaucoma

Do you have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA)? If so, you probably know that leaving it untreated can lead to serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. But did you know that this dangerous sleep disorder may also lead to vision loss from glaucoma?. OSA is a...
CBS News

Treating trauma with weights

About 12 million Americans are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, with the symptoms of PTSD contributing to long-term health issues. But many are finding relief through a common form of exercise, lifting a burden through weightlifting. Correspondent Barry Petersen.
CBS News

An aggressive treatment for AIDS | 60 Minutes Archive

From 1997, the story of Dr. Mahlon Johnson, a neuropathologist at Vanderbilt Medical Center, who was infected with the AIDS virus when he cut himself while performing an autopsy. Dr. Johnson immediately began an aggressive treatment, that proved effective. Dr. Anthony Fauci makes one of his first 60 Minutes appearances in this report.
allnurses.com

Stiff Person Syndrome: Knowledge is Power

In 1956, Mayo Clinic physicians Frederick Moersch and Henry Woltman observed 14 patients with varying levels of muscular rigidity in their torsos, abdomens, and thighs. It must have been a baffling presentation. Dr. Moersch and Dr. Woltman were first credited with recognizing this condition as a discrete neurologic entity and...
12tomatoes.com

Man Creates Folding Staircase To Save Space In Small House

Modern furniture has come a long way and you just never know what you are going to see in the average residence these days. Ideas that once seemed unattainable have now become commonplace and we are 100 percent here for it. JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects is a builder with some serious skills. We cannot get over how cool his latest creation is.
CBS News

Setting successful resolutions for 2023

New Year's resolutions are easy to make, but not so easy to keep. Amy Morin, a psychotherapist and editor-in-chief of VeryWell Mind, joins CBS News to discuss intentional goal-setting and how to keep yourself on track in the new year.
Bella Rose

Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
CBS News

Family turns unimaginable grief into a blessing

Three kids were taken in by their aunt and uncle after their parents died from health issues within months of each other. The health issues led the aunt and uncle to discover their own ailments. David Begnaud shares more.
CBS News

CBS News

