Louisiana State

Ed Reed Agrees to Become Head Football Coach at Bethune-Cookman

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

Pro Football Hall of Famer and HBCU agree to name him as their next head football coach.

Bethune-Cookman released an announcement via social media that they have agreed, in principle, with the Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to become the 16th head football coach of the program.

Nov 24, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed is shown on the sideline before the Atlanta Falcons game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic director Reggie Theus was searching for a new head coach after terminating the contract of Terry Sims. The Wildcats were 2-9 in 2022 under Sims and played most of its games on the road due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

Ed Reed and Deion Sanders are close friends and played in the Baltimore Ravens' defensive backfield from 2004-05. Sources told HBCU Legends that Jackson State offered Reed the head coach position, but he decided not to accept.

Reed joins the list of HBCU head coaches with NFL experience. He served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and has been the chief of staff at his alma mater, the University of Miami, since 2020.

The Destrehan, Louisiana native, was the 24th overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft for the Baltimore Ravens. He played for Baltimore Ravens (2002-2012), Houston Texans (2013), and the New York Jets (2013) before retiring from the National Football League.

Reed's list of professional accomplishments are:

  • Super Bowl champion (XLVII)
  • NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2004)
  • 5× First-team All-Pro (2004, 2006–2008, 2010)
  • 3× Second-team All-Pro (2003, 2009, 2011)
  • 9× Pro Bowl (2003, 2004, 2006–2012)
  • 3× NFL interceptions leader (2004, 2008, 2010)
  • NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
  • NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team
  • PFWA All-Rookie Team (2002)
  • Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor
  • BCS national champion (2001)
  • Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year (2001)
  • 2× Consensus All-American (2000, 2001)

NFL Records

  • Most career interception return yards: 1,590
  • Longest interception return: 108 yards
  • Most career postseason interceptions: 9 (tied)
  • Most seasons leading the league in interceptions: 3 (2004, 2008, 2010; tied with Everson Walls)

Ed Reed played in 174 NFL games, and scored 7 touchdowns, 643 tackles, 139 passes defended, 64 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries.

